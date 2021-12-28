Menu
Agnes M. Powers
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Groton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Agnes M. (Neville) Powers

July 1, 1927 - Dec. 24, 2021

SCIPIO - Agnes Powers, 94, of Scipio, NY passed away at her home on December 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 1, 1927 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Mabel (Casey) and Joe Neville, and she was a graduate of Groton High School.

Agnes is survived by three of her children: Mary Napier (Steven), Teresa Radcliffe (Karl), and Florence Clark (Dan); she is also survived by her grandchildren: Marty Napier (Michelle), Brandy Shea (Dave), Harmony Pidlypchak (David), Jessica Radcliffe, Katrina Grabosky (William), Zachary Hargett (Erin), Hillary Hargett, Alexander Clark, Logan Clark (Stephanie- Fiance), Jeffrey Clark (Tara), and Daniel Clark (Brianon). You could find her seated somewhere at all of their events. She has 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her loving sisters: Patricia Ellis and Nancy Chase, god-daughter and best Friend also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 39 years, Thomas M. Powers; children, Thomas "Doc" and George Powers, Marie Clark and Ellen Hargett; and her brothers, T. Bernard, Robert, and Francis Neville.

Agnes was a devoted member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community. She was known as a faithful, caring person, and her door was always open for friends and family. She worked in Scipio for 36 years as a Postal Clerk. She loved to travel and visit people and places. She always enjoyed a good card game. She has been a member of the Scipio Fire Ladies Auxiliary for several years. She loved where she lived and participated in the Scipio Community.

The family would like to thank her neighbors, who were always there for her, especially Zirbels. She lived a long, happy life and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church in Moravia. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa from 4:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Masks will be required at both the church and funeral home. Spring interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Bernard's Cemetery Fund, c/o Good Shepherd Catholic Community, PO Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90, Genoa, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
Moravia, NY
Powers were special neighbors. When we moved to Scipio-1948- Aggie brought a May Day basket and hung it on our door. We had never heard of such a thing. I continue to do so. She taught me a life-long tradition. I am sorry that Scipio no longer has Aggie to keep things in order. My love and sympathy.
Linda Klipple Surace
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of Aggie´s passing. As a kid in Scipio Center I grew up with all of the "Powers" kids and Agnes kept an eye on all of us. Loved going upstairs over the post office and dressing up in all the old stage costumes! Fond memories... she had a good long life and will be missed by her community. My sincere condolences to the family.
Marcy Klipple Torrant
Friend
December 31, 2021
She was one of the Best Ladies we have known. Miss her now and, of course, miss my Sister-In-Law and her daughter, Ellen Hargett with all our Hearts!!!
John and Barbara Hargett Shields
December 29, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Agnes' passing. What a good, long life with so many memories which we hope will bring your comfort.
Bridget, Jennifer and Loretta Powers
December 29, 2021
Dear Mary, Teresa, Flo and families, Thinking of you at your time of loss. May the memories you hold dear in your heart lessen your grief at this time. Agnes will be missed ~ With Sympathy & Love, Dawn Rejman
Dawn Rejman
December 29, 2021
Mary, Teresa, Flo and all, Agnes was a rock to many, had a huge heart and was always kind and welcoming. She also kept us on our toes. Many, many fond memories of Agnes, the blizzard of '66 with Agnes, Tom and y'all comes to mind. Nothing like family! God bless all.
Tom J. Powers
Family
December 28, 2021
I will always have fond memories of the wonderful times shared with Agnes over the many years of our friendship and treasure those thoughts forever. My deepest sympathies to the Powers Family.
Caroline Lana
December 28, 2021
Dear Mary,Teresa, Florence andFamilies Sending my deepest condolences at this sad time. Although I never stopped as often as I should have, how I loved my visits with Agnes when I did. She would always help connect the dots to our family tree. I especially enjoyed my visit two years ago November,you girls were all there with little ones running around and you were working on making your dads peanut brittle. Then COVID, slowed all visits, yet was so glad to see most of you again just this past Fall up atSt.Bernards for the dedication of the bell.I will miss Agnes and think of her and remember all my warm memories of my life in Scipio, whenever I drive through. Love to you all. Patricia ( Tedie) Bangs. Ithaca, NY
Patricia Bangs
Family
December 28, 2021
I will never forget as a small child exploring the " old post office" with her grandchildren. Agnes was a sweet grandmother figure who loved to have us kids from the neighborhood around. She will be missed
Erin Green
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Flo and family I was so very sorry to read about your mom. She was a wonderful woman! May she rest in peace with the Angels and the Saints and may God wrap his loving arms around you and bring you comfort and peace
Jill C Bitterman
Friend
December 28, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. She will be remembered kindly. She was always willing to help. Remembering her at so many family gatherings. So happy that I was able to see her at Nancy's last summer.
Susan Nichols
Family
December 28, 2021
