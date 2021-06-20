Menu
Deborah Hornstra Owens
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frasier-Shepardson Funeral Home, Inc.
1217 N. Salina Street
Syracuse, NY

Deborah Hornstra Owens

July 20, 1952 - June 8, 2021

AUBURN - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Deborah Hornstra Owens of Auburn, NY passed away on June 8, 2021 while she was in the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Deborah grew up in Pompton Plains, NJ, the middle of five children. Her parents were Nicholas and Lydia Hornstra, formerly of Pompton Plains then of Franklin, NY. Debbie graduated from Pequannock Township High School in 1970 and married her high school sweetheart, Steven Michael Owens in 1972. They lived in Sparta, then Hainesville, NJ, Auburn, NY, Sylvania, OH, and moved back to Auburn in 2010.

Debbie was a kind, loving, generous, creative person who loved reading, antiques, gardening and nature. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Steven; daughter, Stephanie Michelle of Wheat Ridge, CO; sisters: Dorothy Newcomb of Clarksville, TX, Barbara Hornstra of Blairstown, NJ and Elizabeth Hornstra of Oswego, IL; brother, Robert Hornstra of Wendell, NC; all her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Brian David Owens.

A private memorial will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central NY in Auburn would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deborah was a kind and friendly classmate. She always had a smile on her face. Rest In Peace, Deborah.
Christine Barbieri Sims
Acquaintance
June 18, 2021

Remembering many good times that we had together in New Jersey with her and Steve. Our deepest sympathy to her family, and we will keep her in our thoughts and prayers.
Kris & Ted Koester
Friend
June 16, 2021
Many wonderful memories of growing up and hanging out with Debbie.
Deeply saddened to hear of her passing. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Nancy Demarest
Classmate
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Veronica Joyce De Stefano Lupinacci
Classmate
June 16, 2021
