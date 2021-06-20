Deborah Hornstra Owens

July 20, 1952 - June 8, 2021

AUBURN - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Deborah Hornstra Owens of Auburn, NY passed away on June 8, 2021 while she was in the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Deborah grew up in Pompton Plains, NJ, the middle of five children. Her parents were Nicholas and Lydia Hornstra, formerly of Pompton Plains then of Franklin, NY. Debbie graduated from Pequannock Township High School in 1970 and married her high school sweetheart, Steven Michael Owens in 1972. They lived in Sparta, then Hainesville, NJ, Auburn, NY, Sylvania, OH, and moved back to Auburn in 2010.

Debbie was a kind, loving, generous, creative person who loved reading, antiques, gardening and nature. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Steven; daughter, Stephanie Michelle of Wheat Ridge, CO; sisters: Dorothy Newcomb of Clarksville, TX, Barbara Hornstra of Blairstown, NJ and Elizabeth Hornstra of Oswego, IL; brother, Robert Hornstra of Wendell, NC; all her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Brian David Owens.

A private memorial will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central NY in Auburn would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences, www.shepardsonfh.com.