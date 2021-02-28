Joseph Birdsall Dallett

May 27, 1929 - Feb. 6, 2021

FINGER LAKES - Scholar, humanist, and collector Joseph Birdsall Dallett died Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY. His death, following a short illness, occurred at the Finger Lakes Center for Living where he had been a resident since July 29, 2020.

Generous, compassionate, curious, and open-minded, he will be greatly missed by his many friends, family members and colleagues.

Joseph was born May 27, 1929 in Bryn Mawr, PA, to Francis James Dallett and Christine Louise Newman.

Joseph attended Episcopal Academy and Harvard College, graduating Summa Cum Laude in the Class of 1951. He furthered his education at the University of Pennsylvania, completing an MA in American Civilization, and at Harvard University where he was awarded a PhD in Comparative Literature in 1964. He subsequently taught German language and literature at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Upon his retirement in 1994, Joseph returned to Ithaca where he lived until 2020.

Joseph Birdsall Dallett was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Francis James Dallett, Jr. He is survived by his son, Timothy Bentley Dallett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charitable organizations supporting medical research.