Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Birdsall Dallett
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Episcopal Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Joseph Birdsall Dallett

May 27, 1929 - Feb. 6, 2021

FINGER LAKES - Scholar, humanist, and collector Joseph Birdsall Dallett died Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY. His death, following a short illness, occurred at the Finger Lakes Center for Living where he had been a resident since July 29, 2020.

Generous, compassionate, curious, and open-minded, he will be greatly missed by his many friends, family members and colleagues.

Joseph was born May 27, 1929 in Bryn Mawr, PA, to Francis James Dallett and Christine Louise Newman.

Joseph attended Episcopal Academy and Harvard College, graduating Summa Cum Laude in the Class of 1951. He furthered his education at the University of Pennsylvania, completing an MA in American Civilization, and at Harvard University where he was awarded a PhD in Comparative Literature in 1964. He subsequently taught German language and literature at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Upon his retirement in 1994, Joseph returned to Ithaca where he lived until 2020.

Joseph Birdsall Dallett was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Francis James Dallett, Jr. He is survived by his son, Timothy Bentley Dallett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charitable organizations supporting medical research.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.