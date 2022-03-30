Verna Karan Goff

Verna Karan Goff, 83, peacefully passed away at home with her daughters at her side, in Pingree, ND, after a long battle with COPD. Verna was born on August 14, 1938 in Iowa to Cyrus Leslie Thompson and Ollie Eunice Stuart Thompson. Verna was the 11th child of 13. Verna worked as a waitress or restaurant manager most of her life. She married Don Probasco in 1956 and together they were blessed with 2 daughters. Verna later married James Goff in 1973 in Fort Dodge, IA. Together they made many places home including Iowa, North Dakota, Utah, Colorado, California, and finally Nebraska. Verna loved the trips Jim and her experienced; Hawaii parasailing, Spain Bull fights, Switzerland's winding roads. In 2016, she decided it was time to move in with her daughter, Donna in ND; where she quickly found her chance to cook and help out with a busy life style, that got even busier with great-grandchildren. Many afternoons you could find Ann Geske and Verna playing three handed pinochle.

Verna is survived by her daughters Karen (Mike) Skinner of AZ, Donna (Jack) Geske of Pingree, ND; grandson Jacob Geske of Denton, TX; granddaughter, Katie (Shannon) Petersen of Carrington, ND; six great-grandchildren, Jarrett, RiLynn, Peyton, Archer, Flint, and Timber. Verna was preceded in death by her husband James Goff, parents Cyrus & Ollie Thompson 2 angel siblings, 4 sisters Glenda, Wanda, Velda and Shirley, 6 brothers Ray, Oral, Ole, Virgil, Robert and Loren; and special friend, Bill Marmon.

The family would like to thank CHI Health at Home for assisting in her final months. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com