Arthur Edward Hatveldt
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Arthur Edward Hatveldt

Arthur Edward Hatveldt, 79, of Billings, MT, unexpectedly, but peacefully, passed away in his sleep Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Art was born at Billings Deaconess Hospital on Feb. 14, 1942. He attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Lincoln Junior High School through the eighth grade. Following eighth grade, Art decided school was not worthy of his time and sought work as a ranch hand for various ranches in the surrounding area, including The American Fork Ranch, Schwend's Ranch in Bridger and the Pryor Mountains, and the Branger Ranch near Roscoe.

In 1960, Art returned to Billings and worked for a short time at Appliance Mart, before trucking furniture across much of the Western US as the first employee of Jake Jabs at Central Distributing. After acquiring a loan from Mr. Jabs, Art bought his first backhoe creating his own excavation business. In 1964, at age 22, Art was officially self-employed. Three years later, he married Dorleen Richert. Together they ran Emerald Construction and raised two children: Linda and Lee.

Art's hobbies and interests included traveling, soaking in hot springs, auctions, garage sales and collecting history. When not running his backhoe, he could be found looking for good buys, good books full of bits of Montana history, unusual items that would catch the interest of almost anyone, and all sorts of antiques at garage sales and flea markets. Throughout his adult life, he kept a pictorial history of the many changes, growth, and development that occurred in his hometown of Billings.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, Terry Hatveldt, Ruth & Harry Lane, his brother, Robert 'Bobby' Hatveldt, and ex-wife Dorleen McCollough. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Darrell) Holmquist, son, Lee (Sharla) Hatveldt, and granddaughter, Kaiya Holmquist.

'Thank you Dad for the many adventures and memories! You will be greatly missed! Until we meet again!'

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m.at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 South 27th Street, in Billings, officiated by Dave Merkel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery on Central Avenue with a reception immediately after at the Windmill 51.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences . The Billings community has lost a treasure in Art. To me , I regarded him as family. We talked for hours about Billings, Montana and life. Art had helped me with many research projects about Billings especially while writing and researching the Moss mansion for their archives. He was a wonderful friend.l,and a joy to be with. I will miss him dearly. We´ll meet again Art, at that great garage sale in the beyond.
Joedi Johnson
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry to the family for your loss. Art will be greatly missed. He was a joy to see at every garage sale, and he always was my source of who was giving away a "free lunch" in the city. I´ll miss you, Art... a lot.
Cal Beauregard
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss of your father. Our prayers are with you during this time. Hugs and see you in July.
Bob and Connie Foley
June 30, 2021
Lee and Sharla, our condolences for the loss of your father. May he rest in God's eternal peace. Prayers going up for him and you.
Barb and Ron Kerouac
June 30, 2021
