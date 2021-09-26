Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Lynne Orr
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Carol Lynne (Taylor) Orr

Carol Lynne (Taylor) Orr, 77, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Born Jan. 14, 1944, in Billings, Montana to Ellis L. and Nora A. Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Orr; brothers, Bud Taylor, and Bill Taylor; Sisters, Jeanine Huffman, Mavis Taylor, and Beverly Schleinger. She is survived by brothers, Jerry Taylor and Marvin Taylor; and sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Sharon Loveless. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 29th at 12 pm. Interment following at 1 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
12:00p.m.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West, Billings, MT
Sep
29
Interment
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation & Funeral Gallery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.