Carol Lynne (Taylor) Orr

Carol Lynne (Taylor) Orr, 77, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Born Jan. 14, 1944, in Billings, Montana to Ellis L. and Nora A. Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Orr; brothers, Bud Taylor, and Bill Taylor; Sisters, Jeanine Huffman, Mavis Taylor, and Beverly Schleinger. She is survived by brothers, Jerry Taylor and Marvin Taylor; and sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Sharon Loveless. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 29th at 12 pm. Interment following at 1 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the charity of one's choice.

