Jerome "Jerry" Kettenacker
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Jerome 'Jerry' Kettenacker

Jerome "Jerry" Kettenacker, 77, of Billings, Montana, passed away, March 12, 2022. He was born in 1944, in Watertown, Minnesota, to Alvin "Bud" and Ruth (Mueller) Kettenacker.

After graduation from Watertown H.S. in 1963, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1964. He served from 1964 to 1968 and remained in the reserves until 1970. After his duties he moved to Billings, Montana and married Jane Kaufmann in 1976. They welcomed their son Tyrel "Ty" Kettenacker in 1982. He divorced in 2005. He was employed by the City of Billings Public Library from 1988 until his retirement in 2009.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and watching his grandson play baseball. He never missed an opportunity to tell a story involving cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his Son Tyrel (Candice) Kettenacker; Sister Janice Beise; Grandson Logan Kettenacker; Niece and Nephew's.

A funeral service and burial will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 24 at Yellowstone National Cemetery 55 Buffalo Trl Rd. in Laurel, Montana. Following will be a celebration of life at FOE 313 W Main St., Laurel, MT.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Yellowstone National Cemetery
55 Buffalo Trl Rd., Laurel, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll always remember Jerry and his stories. We had a lot of laughs over the years! I'm deeply sorry for your loss.
Barb Oliver
Friend
March 21, 2022
We send our condolences and all the love your way! We will keep you in prayer and very close to our hearts! We love you guys! Rest in Heaven Jerry! We will miss you! Please tell Gary hello!
The Browns
Family
March 21, 2022
Please accept my condolences. I was Jerry's nurse at the VA clinic. i enjoyed his visits. He always had a big smile and a story to tell. He was one of my favorites. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Marylin Lingle
March 20, 2022
