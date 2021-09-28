Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Brian Bolender
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Steven Brian Bolender

Steven Brian Bolender, 68, passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, in the comfort of his home in Billings, Montana surrounded by his wife and children.

Steve was born to David and Rose Marie Bolender in Denver, Colorado on Feb. 26, 1953. He was the eldest of their four sons and spent his life serving as the mentor and protector of his younger brothers. His family moved many times, instilling in him the strength of adaptability and the importance of family.

Steve graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1971. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated with degrees in Zoology and Biology in 1975 prior to enrolling in dental school at Oregon Health and Sciences University. In his last year of dental school, he became the proud father of his eldest son, John David (Jake), with a second son, William Patrick (Pat) born 3 years later. Steve and his young family settled in Billings, Montana where he went on to serve the Billings community as a dedicated dentist for 36 years.

On Feb. 4, 1989, Steve married the love of his life, Mary Lamey, adding two daughters to the family, Janine and later Caitlin in 1990. Throughout his life, he and Mary shared a special bond – both having a strong sense of adventure, thirst for knowledge and true love for each other. Steve's world centered around a profound love of his family and the outdoors.

His family remembers him as a willing teacher, pillar of support, master of inappropriate jokes, and true example of what it means to be a father, husband, and grandfather. He was always willing to drop everything to help a friend or support a cause. He was known for chasing his grandchildren around on hands and knees, pretending to be a bear that would capture and wuzzle them into fits of laughter. Depending on the time of year, Steve could be found landing brown trout on the Big Horn River with his sons and daughters or chasing down bugling elk in the Missouri River Breaks with his brothers and close friends.

Steve was such a kind, articulate and intelligent man – solving Sodoku puzzles, beating the family at Jeopardy and watching the History channel through his last days. Steve is so loved and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie. He is survived by his wife Mary, brothers Doug (Donna), Mike (Tami), Jim (Debbie), children Jake, Pat, Janine, Caitlin (Kerry), and grandchildren Ava, Connor, and Hadley, with one more on the way.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with a reception to follow.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry to hear about Steve. He was an outstanding professional as a Dentist and a very caring and sincere person. I will miss him.
Dr. Don Hanson
Work
October 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news, Mary. Sending love to your family.
Kim and Roy Brown
September 28, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. I remember back to when you were first dating!!! Please know that you and your family are in my prayers and thoughts.
Carolee Cooke
September 28, 2021
We are so sorry. Please know we are thinking of you.
Dick and Linda Skewis
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results