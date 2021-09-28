Steven Brian Bolender

Steven Brian Bolender, 68, passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, in the comfort of his home in Billings, Montana surrounded by his wife and children.

Steve was born to David and Rose Marie Bolender in Denver, Colorado on Feb. 26, 1953. He was the eldest of their four sons and spent his life serving as the mentor and protector of his younger brothers. His family moved many times, instilling in him the strength of adaptability and the importance of family.

Steve graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1971. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated with degrees in Zoology and Biology in 1975 prior to enrolling in dental school at Oregon Health and Sciences University. In his last year of dental school, he became the proud father of his eldest son, John David (Jake), with a second son, William Patrick (Pat) born 3 years later. Steve and his young family settled in Billings, Montana where he went on to serve the Billings community as a dedicated dentist for 36 years.

On Feb. 4, 1989, Steve married the love of his life, Mary Lamey, adding two daughters to the family, Janine and later Caitlin in 1990. Throughout his life, he and Mary shared a special bond – both having a strong sense of adventure, thirst for knowledge and true love for each other. Steve's world centered around a profound love of his family and the outdoors.

His family remembers him as a willing teacher, pillar of support, master of inappropriate jokes, and true example of what it means to be a father, husband, and grandfather. He was always willing to drop everything to help a friend or support a cause. He was known for chasing his grandchildren around on hands and knees, pretending to be a bear that would capture and wuzzle them into fits of laughter. Depending on the time of year, Steve could be found landing brown trout on the Big Horn River with his sons and daughters or chasing down bugling elk in the Missouri River Breaks with his brothers and close friends.

Steve was such a kind, articulate and intelligent man – solving Sodoku puzzles, beating the family at Jeopardy and watching the History channel through his last days. Steve is so loved and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie. He is survived by his wife Mary, brothers Doug (Donna), Mike (Tami), Jim (Debbie), children Jake, Pat, Janine, Caitlin (Kerry), and grandchildren Ava, Connor, and Hadley, with one more on the way.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with a reception to follow.