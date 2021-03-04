Menu
Joanne McCarthy
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Joanne McCarthy

Joanne Douglas (Bell) McCarthy, 69, of Goodrich, died on Feb. 26, 2021 surrounded by her family, at Sanford Medical Center from complications following heart surgery and a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Joanne was born April 18, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, one of six children born to Marie (Gyngell) and Alexander Bell. She married Thomas McCarthy on Sept. 13, 1969. They raised their family in Philly until 1996 when they moved to Bismarck and finally settled in Goodrich. Joanne and Tommy spent 34 married years together enjoying music, flea markets, the casino, and most of all each other.

Joanne had a sharp sense of humor and limitless talent. She worked in a variety of jobs, including real estate and over-the-road trucking. She could repair or renovate anything. Her most recent hobby was refinishing antique furniture. Despite recent medical limitations, she lived a full life to the very end, doing what she loved and spending time with those who loved her.

Joanne is survived by daughter Rachael (Cody) Trom, son Scott (Amy) McCarthy, grandchildren Derek (Raelyn) Trom, Brandon (Erica) Trom, Rylie Trom, Leah Bell McCarthy, great-grandsons Jameson and Everett Trom, special friends Bill Haines, Kate Bertsch, and so many others. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy, her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and angel grandson Baby Tom McCarthy.

Cremation to take place at Bismarck Funeral Home. Joanne did not desire a formal service; a memorial for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the McClusky Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Dakota Humane Society in her name.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McClusky Town Hall
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Rest In Peace dear Joanne. I will miss our many phone chats. I was always amazed at your strength and your many talents. I will hold close in my heart so many good times and memories we shared. My condolences to your beautiful family! . I Love You
Sandy Gifoli
March 6, 2021
RIP JoJo you will be missed by many
Hienie and Becky Stein
March 4, 2021
A beautiful lady inside and out. Will miss her happy face.
Theo/ Rebecca Stein
March 4, 2021
