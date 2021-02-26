Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Elias MAROONE
FUNERAL HOME
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL
MAROONE - Albert Elias
Left this world on February 17, 2021 to join his beloved wife Kit, resting peacefully in his Florida home with family by his side. He spent ninety-eight wonderful years on earth raising a faithful family, growing a successful business, making life-long friendships, touching enumerable lives, and creating a legacy that will live on for generations. He was the embodiment of the American Dream, starting from the humblest of beginnings to build a prosperous automobile retailing business that provided the resources to fulfill his real aspiration in life, to help make the lives of everyone around him better. Al, as he was more commonly known, was born in Niagara Falls, New York, to newly arrived Lebanese immigrants Elias and Tutla. While he was raised, along with his six siblings, in a relatively poor section of Buffalo and his family had modest means, his recollection of childhood focused much more on neighborhood friendships and the love in his family. He served in the Navy during World War II and, upon returning, went on to finish a degree from Buffalo State Teachers College. That is where he met the woman who would complete him, a beautiful and strong-willed farmer's daughter from Rochester, Katherine Carroll. After they were married, Al and Kit settled in Buffalo and had three children while Al searched for the right career. He found it in the automobile retailing business, and in 1955, he took the risk of a lifetime, borrowing from his father's life savings, sister's pension, and father-in-law's re-mortgage to buy a small Ford dealership in Middleport, New York. Through relentless work and by building a great team with a focus on great customer care, the business grew in Buffalo, and eventually into South Florida. His incredible success culminated in the sale of one of the most successful auto retailing groups in the country to Republic Industries in 1997. In the early nineties, Al turned the reins of the family business over to his son Michael, while always staying involved. In the later decades of his life, he delighted in spending time with Kit, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, many of whom lived close by in South Florida. He genuinely loved helping and mentoring those around him, whether through the support and wisdom he provided his family and friends, or through his generous contributions to individuals, charities, and the community. His principal cause was providing world-class health care to the community through his support of the Cleveland Clinic and other organizations. His tremendous support was crucial to the growth of the Cleveland Clinic in Florida and today its cancer treatment center in Weston bears his name. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and spending time with his family. He happily supported the local South Florida sports teams, as well as his beloved Buffalo Bills, and later went on to be a part owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers. Al Maroone is survived by his three adoring children, Kathleen Maroone, Patricia Damoorgian (and husband, Dorian), and Michael Maroone (and wife, Monica); seven grateful grandchildren, John Hoctor (and wife, Patricia), Katherine Hoctor, Jennifer Wilde (and husband, Chris), Matthew Maroone (and wife, Christina), Alexander Damoorgian (and wife, Lauren), Meredith Knowles (and husband, William), and Diana Damoorgian; and five blessed great-grandchildren, Nora Murad, Laila Murad, Liam Knowles, Beau Maroone, and Madeline Hoctor. Al is preceded by his dearly departed wife, Katherine "Kit" Carroll, who moved on to the next life in October of 2017, a month after celebrating their sixty-ninth wedding anniversary. A private Mass with limited capacity due to COVID will be held on Friday, February 26th, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, in Highland Beach, Florida to celebrate Albert's life. Donations graciously accepted in Albert's name for the Maroone Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic Florida and for the Jack and Jill Center in Fort Lauderdale. Donations to the Maroone Cancer Center can be made online at http://giving.ccf.org/florida, or mailed to Cleveland Clinic Florida, Attn. Philanthropy Department, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Boulevard, Weston, FL 33324. Donations in Albert's name to Jack and Jill can be made online at https://www.jackandjillcenter.org/almaroone/. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral Mass
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Highland Beach, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Glick Family Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Albert Maroone. My prayers to the entire Maroone family.
William Leahy
March 21, 2021
my dad worked for mr. maroone at his first ford dealership in middleport. he always treated my dad with respect and showed his appreciation for my dads work, many times! i would be willing to bet there is some wonderful conversations going on between those 2 guys right now, in heaven! god bless the family!
Debbie Barker
March 7, 2021
I will always remember Mr. Maroone fondly. Mike is a wonderful reflection of his father's legacy and no doubt, Al will rest in peace as all of you carry on, xo
Johanna Seide
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news about Mr Maroone , I worked at Al Maroone Ford on Transir Rd , Al was a wonderful man a great influence on my Automobile, Service manager career I will always remember his kind words when ever we. Talked , R I P AL. ,
Russell Mantione
March 2, 2021
Condolence to the Maroone Family for your loss. Will keep your family in prayer. RIP Al
Harald Bluehs Clarence Classmate
March 1, 2021
Thank you Al for being such a good friend to my father. I will never forget how you and Kit flew in from Florida for his funeral. I will always remember you and Kit warmly. My condolences to the rest of the family.
Eric Usatch
Friend
February 28, 2021
A truly great gentleman! Our condolences to the family!
Jeff Gibbs
February 28, 2021
Our condolences to Kathleen, Patricia, and Mike and your families. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. My your Dad rest peacefully.
Don Torok
Classmate
February 28, 2021
To the Maroone family, I'm am so sorry for your loss, Al was a great man. I met him when we were opening the arena for the Florida Panthers. He was always so thoughtful no matter what your position was and would offer up pieces of advice. We will all celebrate his life.
Brenda Bailey
February 27, 2021
I worked for Albert at Maroone Ford, Miami in the early 80's as a mechanic. I was in my early 20's and still attribute a lot of my success in life and business because of my experiences and interactions with him and his managers there. He was one of the kindest and most genuine people that I have ever known.
Steve Jerome
February 27, 2021
I was the newsboy for the Maroone family in the 50's when they lived in the Town of Tonawanda NY. They were my favorite customers. Mrs Maroone was the nicest of the nice . Even when her paper was late because I was playing softball with the kids (including Mike) in the street in front of her house Al was a hardworking dedicated family man. Ill never forget the day he came home with a model T and let me sit in it (I was 12) pretending to drive it.
65 years later, I've never forgotten their kindness.
Tim McCarthy
Tim McCarthy
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Uncle Al´s passing. Kathy, Pat, Mike & your families. May you find peace and comfort with all the wonderful memories that you have. May his legacy live on through all of you. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Xoxo love, Mary Beth
Ned & Mary Beth (Maroone)Booth
February 26, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Kathy,Pat and Mike and your families. May you find comfort and peace in his love and devotion to you all. Your dad touched so many lives with his love, caring and generosity.
He will never be forgotten.
My dear sweet Uncle May you Rest In Peace, you will be in our hearts forever, we are grateful and thankful for your love. Much love, Karen and Barry
Karen russell
Family
February 26, 2021
He was much admired and a great man. We enjoyed being together with him and Kit at Crag Burn and in Florida. Our sincere sympathy for your loss.
Bill and Kathy Straub
February 26, 2021
Pat, Dorian, and family - We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father. You are so blessed to have him as a Dad and mentor. He was truly a kind and generous man, with a servants heart. Due to distance we cannot be there with you today to honor him, but please know you are in our hearts and prayers. May God Bless you and give you strength as you mourn his passing. With love and hugs, Steve and Donna Achin.
Donna Achin
Friend
February 26, 2021
A great man that positively impacted the lives of everyone that knew him. He created my career path and will always be grateful . His legacy will live forever.
Rick Beaver
February 26, 2021
He molded and mentored many men & women and we were all blessed to have him in our lives. He built business through building teams through his care & concern for providing opportunities for others. His heart for his business teams, customers & community was only surpassed by the love of his family... He enriched many lives, especially our family and was a model for us in how we conduct our lives. We have an angel above now guiding us. Much love and prayers for him and his family...
Don & Janie Reese & family
Don & Janie Reese
February 26, 2021
My dad, Charles Sr, had gas stations in the Buffalo area. Al would send him business when auto inspections were required to complete the sale.
Charles Springborn
February 26, 2021
My father had a long lasting relationship with Mr. Maroone. So long I became tired of driving Fords. He was a terrific businessman and a great friend. My prayers are with his family. He had a great run.
Patricia Starr
February 26, 2021
Rest in peace sir. A life well lived and charitable donations that will benefit mankind in perpetuity.
John Que
February 26, 2021
I have had the pleasure of working for Al Maroone for 39 years. He was an exceptional individual that greatly impacted my career and life. He will be missed, but his legacy will live forever.
Rick Beaver
February 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results