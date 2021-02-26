Pat, Dorian, and family - We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear father. You are so blessed to have him as a Dad and mentor. He was truly a kind and generous man, with a servants heart. Due to distance we cannot be there with you today to honor him, but please know you are in our hearts and prayers. May God Bless you and give you strength as you mourn his passing. With love and hugs, Steve and Donna Achin.

Donna Achin Friend February 26, 2021