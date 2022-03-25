Menu
Alexander J. "Alex" DURHAM
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 27 2022
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
DURHAM - Alexander J. "Alex"
Of the Town of Tonawanda, March 23, 2022, age 31. Beloved son of Diane (stepfather Jack) Diakakis and Mark (stepmother Anne) Durham; loving brother of Jessica Durham; dear grandson of Duane (late Alice) Durham; nephew of Kathleen (Charles) Syracuse, Deborah (Ronald) Wills, Sharon (Daniel) Fleck, Jimmy (Jennifer) Diakakis and the late Peter Diakakis; also survived by many family members and dear friends. Friends may call Sunday, 12-5 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Monday, at 10 AM, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., at Delaware Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to "Save the Michaels of the World". Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
146 W. Utica St., at Delaware Avenue, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
