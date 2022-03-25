DURHAM - Alexander J. "Alex"
Of the Town of Tonawanda, March 23, 2022, age 31. Beloved son of Diane (stepfather Jack) Diakakis and Mark (stepmother Anne) Durham; loving brother of Jessica Durham; dear grandson of Duane (late Alice) Durham; nephew of Kathleen (Charles) Syracuse, Deborah (Ronald) Wills, Sharon (Daniel) Fleck, Jimmy (Jennifer) Diakakis and the late Peter Diakakis; also survived by many family members and dear friends. Friends may call Sunday, 12-5 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Monday, at 10 AM, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., at Delaware Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to "Save the Michaels of the World". Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
