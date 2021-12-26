FALGIANO - Arlene B. (nee DePasquale)
December 21, 2021, age 100, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Falgiano; loving mother of David (Joella Koski) Falgiano and the late Sharon Kohler; cherished grandmother of David, Christopher, Keith, Tricia, Amy and Richard; great-grandmother of 17; great-great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Martha Crawford and the late Robert DePasquale. Arlene was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Depew. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.