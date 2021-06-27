FRERK - Candace A.
Age 72 of the Twn. of Tonawanda and formerly of Niagara Falls, unexpectedly June 22, 2021 at her residence. Daughter of the late Henry B. and Betty J. Frerk, cousin of the late Sandra (surviving spouse William) Butler and many dear friends. Candace was a former member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niagara Falls. She was a longtime member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served for several years as Church Council President. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 29th at 10 AM in Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Rd., in the Twn. of Tonawanda, 14150. Burial will be in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Bergholtz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Charities of WNY, 5125 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.