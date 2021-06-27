Menu
Candace A. FRERK
FRERK - Candace A.
Age 72 of the Twn. of Tonawanda and formerly of Niagara Falls, unexpectedly June 22, 2021 at her residence. Daughter of the late Henry B. and Betty J. Frerk, cousin of the late Sandra (surviving spouse William) Butler and many dear friends. Candace was a former member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niagara Falls. She was a longtime member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served for several years as Church Council President. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 29th at 10 AM in Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Rd., in the Twn. of Tonawanda, 14150. Burial will be in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Bergholtz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Charities of WNY, 5125 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church
3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
Remembering our afternoon of Japanese Marble Painting...and our many coffee dates. Rest In Peace, dear lady....
Diane Schmidtke
Friend
June 28, 2021
Treasuring our talks since Summit and working at Summit. Love you Candy Gal RIP you will definitely be missed.
Nancy Valance
Work
June 27, 2021
