MILLER - Christopher J. January 4, 2022. Beloved son of Joan D. Miller; cherished "love of his life" Susan Zakurzewski; nephew of James E. (Patricia) Miller, Sr. and the late Edward W. Miller, II; also survived by cousins, friends and his fur buddy "Barron". Friends received on Sunday (January 9th), from 2-6 PM, at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Funeral Services will be private. Christopher was a dedicated Funeral Director and Vice President of the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc. He was kind and sincere to all and will be greatly missed. Flowers gratefully declined. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
Mrs Miller: My deepest sympathies to you and your entire family. Chris and I graduated from Simmons together! He was a NICE boy is school, always respectful and kind! A few years ago I had a death in the Buffalo area and called upon Chris to help me out, the consummate professional - always. We had sometime to set and visit, 40 years go by in a flash! I have been thinking of Chris these last few weeks since I learnt of his death I´ve operated in a feeling of disbelief. We are the same age... I´m very sorry for your loss. RIP MY FRIEND.
David Ditoro, Rossi & Ditoro FH, Schenectady
January 22, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Christopher. He was such a kind person. He was so kind in handling everything when my Ted passed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Lynn Maziarski
Friend
January 19, 2022
From the time he was a child, to the good man he became, our memories of him are cherished ones. To Sue, Joanie, and Dad (Jim Miller), and all the Miller family, our condolences...
Sharon Avins & Family
Family
January 16, 2022
Joan, I couldn´t believe it when I saw it in the paper. I remember Chris as that shy little kid, when Ed and I were hanging out at the house on Godfrey. My prayers are with you. Chris just helped my brother with the arrangement for his wife last April.
Lee Peters
January 14, 2022
I lived across the street from your family on Treehaven Road until we moved in 1974. I have fond memories of Chris during that time. May he rest in peace.
Gail (Troeak) Banks
Other
January 14, 2022
01/12/2022 Dear Joan, I am very, very sad and sorry to learn of your son's death. Please be assured of my prayers for you at this sad, sad time. God Bless You, Father Jim Cunningham.
Rev. James B. Cunningham
January 12, 2022
Our condolences on Christopher's passing. Our prayers that the Happy times spent with Chris will heal some of the hurt that is felt now. I went to school with Chris and often saw him at Holy Name during funerals while he and I worked. I know that God will keep him in his care. I saw him a couple years ago and we talked about getting together for coffee. I will miss him rest in peace. And to the family and others may your hearts heal . Best always Tim mayniak
Tim n Anita Maryniak
Work
January 11, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family in their loss of Christopher. When I heard about Christopher's passing, it seemed surreal. I had met with him last January, as he had planned the arrangements for my father. His Uncle Ed had planned the arrangements for my mom, a few years earlier. When my sisters and I met with Christopher, he was such an amazing person; kind, caring, thoughtful, and so understanding of what we were going through. He treated us like his own family. Extending his time to us whenever it was needed. The Lord gained an outstanding angel. I pray the family feels comforted by the many friends he had, and the many people who regarded Christopher so highly. May God bless the family; and may the love and caring of friends and family, hold you up with prayer.
Linda Brinkworth
January 11, 2022
On behalf of all those you kindly helped rest, and from the remaining members of my family, heartfelt prayers for your family - you were one of the good guys! Bob Stoczynski and Family
The Stoczynski Family
January 11, 2022
Joan sorry to here about Chris's death. i was shocked to here about it from my Daughter. i will keep Chris in our prayers and he will be trully missed.
Paul and Donna Smaczniak
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Joannie,
Heartbreaking to read that Chris passed away. Seems like Ed just passed and now Chris. Joe and I send our deepest sympathy to you, Chris's girlfriend and the rest of your family. Thinking of you with love and prayers.
Linda Buziak Hari
Friend
January 10, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss and deeply saddened by his passing. Chris was wonderful in every possible way in helping us prepare for saying goodbye to our Mother and Wife to our Dad. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time.
- The Andrzejewski family
Darryl Andrzejewski
Other
January 10, 2022
I am so so sorry ......Chris was a great guy.....so often he would end our converstaions with " Don't go anywhere, we need you around "........well Pal......that cut both ways ! Wonderful guy...wonderful family.
TIM COGAN
Friend
January 10, 2022
Just met Chris recently over the last several months .Laid several of our family members to rest & handled all the arrangements Over the last 20 years . Sad to hear this news much too young to pass so early may he rest in peace with his loved ones.
Richard Lasker
January 10, 2022
Please accept my family's condolences on your loss of Chris. He, and Eddie, were kind, thoughtful and considerate men. May the comfort they brought to my family numerous times now be yours.
Karen Kaczorowski Fernald
January 10, 2022
We are so saddened to hear of Chris's passing. Him and his Uncle Ed were always so caring and helpful to us when our family members passed. He will be surely missed. RIP Chris. Prayers to your family and loved ones.
Cindy and Bob Benner
Other
January 10, 2022
Chris just helped us to celebrate our dad. He was kind and thoughtful. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family
Ball family
January 9, 2022
We are so saddened by the loss if your beloved Chris. He always took great care of our families and he will be missed. We are praying for him and your family
Paradowski/Hutton families
January 9, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family of Chris. He was such a kind, respectful, funny person. I had been working with him for years, writing the death notices at The Buffalo News. I will miss him dearly! He was a true gentleman! May he rest in peace.
Shari Steck
Work
January 9, 2022
We were so sad to hear of Chris passing away he was a kind and compassionate man may your memories bring all who knew him comfort and may he Rest In Peace as reward for his kindness and compassion
Leonard and Marie Luh
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss of Chris! He took good care of my family and I in our time of need.
Deborah A Golembiewski
Other
January 9, 2022
Our family was saddened to learn of Chris´ passing. His kindness and compassion for those of us who came to him for our loved ones will be remembered. Our sincere condolences to his family.
Thank you, Chris, for being there for us.
Benita Szymanski
January 9, 2022
Thank you for your kindness over the years. You will be sincerely missed by my family and the community. May you be at peace.
Paula Anetrini Connoly
January 9, 2022
Chris you will be greatly missed I guess God had other plans for you. You were such a caring man that would help in a moments notice. The world will never be the same without you ! RIP Chris ...Our deepest condolences are extended to Joanie, Susie and the rest of the Miller Family Until we meet again Love ya !!!
Lorefice Family
Friend
January 9, 2022
Slick, I remember the day you came to Mrs Beach´s house with your entire family. You met blummer and I. That night you asked if he and I were normal and uncle Ed asked if I would watch over you. We spent the next year laughing and eating as you called her mama Rose´s sauce as often as she sent it to us. Uncle Ed asked if it was like a frat house
We have been brothers since then. Talking at least once a week if not more
Rest In Peace my brother until we meet again
Vinny
January 8, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Chris´s passing. What a terrible loss. Our family has known Ed and Chris for over 40 years. May they both Rest In Peace. May God Bless Joan and her family during this difficult time.
~ Norb, Janice, Debbie, Donna, Jim, Joey, Jeff and Dawn Bender
The Entire Bender Family
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Miller family my family has held the up most respect and gratitude. Barron and Miller has laid several of my family members since Mrs Barron owned and ran the parlor. Ed was so very kind to my family when my Father and Mother passed away. Again my sincere condolences to your family.
Carol Boswell Delmont
Other
January 8, 2022
Dear Susie and family,
With a very saddened heart I send this message.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Chris was a wonderful one of a kind person.
One who truly had compassion in all he did.
I knew no matter the time that fell in between seeing one another he would be there as if no time had past.
There were Unfortunately too many times we had to call upon him, but knowing we could gave us comfort in itself.
I wish now I could return the same peace that he was able to give us.
He will forever be in our hearts.
Praying God comforts you an gives you peace.
Love Denny (friend an family)
Denine kossowsky
Family
January 8, 2022
My condolences to the Miller family, friends, ENFDA and the community. Chris was always a kind, helpful and pleasant person. Seeing him and his furry friend Barron at the funeral home while making deliveries, always put a smile on my face no matter what kind of day I was having. He will be greatly missed by many.
Anna T, Matthews-Aurora
January 8, 2022
I am sorry to read of Chris's passing. I had the blessing of knowing and assisting at funerals with both Ed and Chris at Infant of Prague Church numerous times. Chris was always very nice and friendly. Sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.
Mary M.
Other
January 8, 2022
Dear Joanie
I am so very sorry
Chris and Eddie will be missed! They were so kind and caring. May they Rest In Peace and hopefully see Al.
You´re in my thoughts and prayers
Luba Pfeiffer
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are devastated. Chris was an amazing man. We are so very sorry. He will be greatly missed.
Robert M Gaik
Friend
January 8, 2022
My condolences to the family. Very sad to read of this news. When I worked at the Medical Examiners office, Chris was always very cheerful and friendly whenever he would come in. RIP my friend.
Brian English
Work
January 8, 2022
I am shocked and very saddened by the passing of Chris, one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever known. My sincere condolences to the family
Joe Donohue (Our Lady Of Czestochowa Church)
Work
January 8, 2022
Went to high school with Chris, great guy, condolences to the family
Joseph Basinski
Friend
January 8, 2022
Joanie, I am shocked and saddened to hear about Chris´s passing. He was wonderful man and has always treated our family very well over the years. He will be greatly missed. Love and prayers to you.