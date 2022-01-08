MILLER - Christopher J.

January 4, 2022. Beloved son of Joan D. Miller; cherished "love of his life" Susan Zakurzewski; nephew of James E. (Patricia) Miller, Sr. and the late Edward W. Miller, II; also survived by cousins, friends and his fur buddy "Barron". Friends received on Sunday (January 9th), from 2-6 PM, at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Funeral Services will be private. Christopher was a dedicated Funeral Director and Vice President of the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc. He was kind and sincere to all and will be greatly missed. Flowers gratefully declined. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.