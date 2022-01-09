KLUCK - Darryl L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest suddenly on January 6, 2022. Loving son of Joseph D. Kluck and Audrey Kull; cherished brother of Michael J. (Jeaneen), Gregory A., Gary W. (Dave), and Larry P. (Sherri) Kluck; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet rescue of your choice. Share memories and online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.