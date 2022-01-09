We are still all in shock at the news of losing one of our best friends in this world. Darryl would do anything for anyone. He was the gentle giant. I'mDefinitely an animal and people lover. He was the best neighbor and the best person you could ever meet His compassion was never ending towards everyone. We all developed such a close friendship with this man. He was just someone you always wanted around. Cheered us up every time we were together. You are definitely sadly missed by our family Darryl. Gods blessings big guy, until we meet again, we all love you very much. Xo

Diane Sobocinski , Larry Sobocinski Friend January 10, 2022