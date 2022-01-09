Menu
Darryl L. KLUCK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KLUCK - Darryl L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest suddenly on January 6, 2022. Loving son of Joseph D. Kluck and Audrey Kull; cherished brother of Michael J. (Jeaneen), Gregory A., Gary W. (Dave), and Larry P. (Sherri) Kluck; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet rescue of your choice. Share memories and online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
I just found out today about Darryl´s passing, I´m so sorry I wasn´t there to say my respects and prayers. We had so much fun growing up on Lakewood, he was such a good friend to me. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you
Beth Applebach Hopkins
March 27, 2022
Will be Missed , Thank You for Friendship ... Help during my Divorce keeping me focused and fun .. Great Work Buddy ... Hanging Out in Garage one late nite ... and all talking breakfasts together
Donald Deperto
Friend
January 14, 2022
My cousin, it's a shame miles were between us. Rest in peace.
Renee Lee
Family
January 13, 2022
To the Kluck Family. My condolences for the loss of your son, brother, friend and all around good man. He will be greatly missed by many people. He was always kind to me in school and I will forever remember him that way.
Angela Kollander
School
January 11, 2022
A great man with a huge heart and kind words. We had so much fun, laughter and long talks. I will never forget him. An incredible friend forever. Rest in peace dear friend!
Annette Kirsch
Family
January 10, 2022
We are still all in shock at the news of losing one of our best friends in this world. Darryl would do anything for anyone. He was the gentle giant. I'mDefinitely an animal and people lover. He was the best neighbor and the best person you could ever meet His compassion was never ending towards everyone. We all developed such a close friendship with this man. He was just someone you always wanted around. Cheered us up every time we were together. You are definitely sadly missed by our family Darryl. Gods blessings big guy, until we meet again, we all love you very much. Xo
Diane Sobocinski , Larry Sobocinski
Friend
January 10, 2022
A gentle giant. One of the good guys! We're all gonna MISS YOU BROTHER. GOD SPEED. Till we ride again.
Ronnie Breidenstein
January 9, 2022
Dear family and friends of Darryl, I am so sorry and deeply saddened by Darryl´s passing .. he was such a wonderful person , so kind and caring , funny , an animal lover , had a heart of hold .. he will be sorely missed .. my sincere condolences for your inconsolable loss
Gail Faulk
January 9, 2022
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family, sorry for your loss.
Cindy miller and Tina Kovach
Other
January 9, 2022
