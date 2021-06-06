BUELL - Eugene Robert
92, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, after a short illness on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. Born December 30, 1928, in Buffalo, NY, Gene was the youngest of three sons of Warren and Elizabeth Buell. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Chuck and Warren. Gene lived a full and rewarding life, kept abreast of current events and had definite opinions. He possessed a wonderful, wry sense of humor; a gift he passed on to his children and stepchildren over the years. After serving in the U.S. Army, he apprenticed as a tool and die maker, working in that capacity for many years. In 1952 he married Audrey Vanderlinden and soon moved his young family cross-country to Utah and then Colorado. He loved the Rocky Mountains, hunting, fishing and picnicking with family. Another cross-country move brought the family east to Vermont and to IBM, retiring after 24 years. Gene married his second wife Mary in April 1989 and the Buell clan grew exponentially with the addition of 5 stepchildren and their families. An accomplished woodworker, Gene built many pieces of furniture for his family to enjoy over the years. In contrast to New York streams and the Rocky Mountains, the beauty of Vermont lakes captured his heart and summer days were spent fishing, canoeing, and sailing throughout Vermont. After retiring, Gene enjoyed many years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity
in Buffalo, NY, with a great appreciation of their mission. Gene and Mary loved to grab their camping gear and trek cross-country, returning to Vermont with fabulous pictures and tales to tell. However, a perfect day would end with happy hour, lobsters and mussels, watching the sun set over Lake Champlain surrounded by family. A tribute to his wry sense of humor was one of Gene's favorite sayings "I summer in VT and winter in Buffalo"! A good snowfall would find him grabbing the snow shovel and heading outdoors. His incredible work ethic was apparent in all areas of his life, giving of himself to friends and neighbors and inevitably becoming a key volunteer in his church, community, and recreational organizations. Gene and Mary moved to the Buffalo, New York area where they were from originally and had family. In later years, Gene and Mary resided in Orchard Park, NY, always making friends along the way. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary, and three daughters; Maureen Buell, Barbara (John) Frazier; Sarah (Dan) Buell; stepchildren Charlie (Barbara) Mulloy, Anne (Mike) McKenna, Mary Lyn (Jim) Herzog, Maggie (Dan) Mulloy, Peter (Heather) Mulloy and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those who are able, and wish to honor Gene's legacy are encouraged to volunteer their time or make a donation to Habitat for Humanity
at habitatbuffalo.org
or through their local habitat
chapter. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.