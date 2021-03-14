Menu
Frank J. BALOGH Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
BALOGH - Frank J., Sr.
March 9, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Capizzi); dearest father of Frank J. Jr. (Jennifer) and John Balogh; loving grandfather of Samantha and Matthew Balogh; dear brother of Elizabeth (John) Palinkas, Eva (late Ihor) Bulba, Maria (Horst) Hermanski, Julius (late Lynne) Balogh and the late Kathleen (late Nikolaus) Past; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held March 13, 2021 at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church. Funeral arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
I am so lucky to introduce Joanne to Frank . Going to miss talking to Frank on the phone about the good old days Rest in peace.
Jim AND Bonnie Occhino
March 14, 2021
Spent many of good times with Frank in the rinks. He will be missed.
David Schultz
March 14, 2021
Spent some great times with Frank in the rinks. He will be missed.
David Schultz
March 14, 2021
A great guy and a great friend. He will be missed. RIP Frank!
Daryle and Lynn Schiltz
March 12, 2021
Our sincere condolences in the passing of such a Great Friend and Memories of great times we shared!!
Wally and Carol Chowaniec
March 12, 2021
