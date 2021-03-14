BALOGH - Frank J., Sr.
March 9, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Capizzi); dearest father of Frank J. Jr. (Jennifer) and John Balogh; loving grandfather of Samantha and Matthew Balogh; dear brother of Elizabeth (John) Palinkas, Eva (late Ihor) Bulba, Maria (Horst) Hermanski, Julius (late Lynne) Balogh and the late Kathleen (late Nikolaus) Past; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held March 13, 2021 at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church. Funeral arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.