Jeannette F. SAMTER
Samter - Jeannette F. (nee Follett)
December 31, 2021, of Hamburg, NY, at the age of 89 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and late Viola Follett; dear sister of Marguerite (Richard) Vail of Derby, Katherine (Patrick Donovan) Follett of Florida, late Ronald Follett, and late Sharon (late Robert) Petrillose; loving mother of Shari (P. Robert) Cimino, Jan (K. Andrew) Harris, Emlynn (late H. Ward) Hamlin, Eugene (Molly) Samter, Jr., and late Lisa Samter; also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was born and raised in Wellsville, NY, and then settled in Hamburg. After raising her 5 children by herself, she was accepted into the Peace Corps at the age of 50. Jeannette was stationed in the small country of Lesotho in Southern Africa, where she taught until the age of 74. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a great friend to have and we shared many visits and walks outside here at Bethel during the years we were both living here. A great, intelligent lady with a great sense of humor.
Patricia Korbar
January 7, 2022
Your Mom was an amazing woman! To join the peace corps & venture to S Africa...WOW! I always had so much respect for her. She did God's work there for many years. May she rest in Eternal Peace. May your hearts be comforted with your many memories until you meet again.
Carol Rubeck
Other
January 2, 2022
