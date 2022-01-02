Samter - Jeannette F. (nee Follett)
December 31, 2021, of Hamburg, NY, at the age of 89 years old. Daughter of the late Thomas and late Viola Follett; dear sister of Marguerite (Richard) Vail of Derby, Katherine (Patrick Donovan) Follett of Florida, late Ronald Follett, and late Sharon (late Robert) Petrillose; loving mother of Shari (P. Robert) Cimino, Jan (K. Andrew) Harris, Emlynn (late H. Ward) Hamlin, Eugene (Molly) Samter, Jr., and late Lisa Samter; also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jeannette was born and raised in Wellsville, NY, and then settled in Hamburg. After raising her 5 children by herself, she was accepted into the Peace Corps at the age of 50. Jeannette was stationed in the small country of Lesotho in Southern Africa, where she taught until the age of 74. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.