DURAND - John Steven "Jay"

Passed away on September 21, 2021 due to complications of COVID; beloved husband of Jann (nee Sweet) Durand; loving father of Jessica (Michael) Metlak and Jaclyn Brunka; cherished grandfather of Charlie and Julian Metlak and Emmalyn Brunka; dear brother of Michael (Rita) Durand and Debora (Kevin) Whalen. Friends may call 11 AM-2 PM on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Jay was a retired NYS Corrections Officer. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Mercy Flight, 100 Amherst Villa Rd., Buffalo, NY 14225. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.