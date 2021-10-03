Menu
John Steven "Jay" DURAND
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
DURAND - John Steven "Jay"
Passed away on September 21, 2021 due to complications of COVID; beloved husband of Jann (nee Sweet) Durand; loving father of Jessica (Michael) Metlak and Jaclyn Brunka; cherished grandfather of Charlie and Julian Metlak and Emmalyn Brunka; dear brother of Michael (Rita) Durand and Debora (Kevin) Whalen. Friends may call 11 AM-2 PM on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Jay was a retired NYS Corrections Officer. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Mercy Flight, 100 Amherst Villa Rd., Buffalo, NY 14225. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Jann I am so so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you. I can't imagine what you are going thru. Stay strong my friend.
Karen Risch (Kosin)
School
October 14, 2021
So sorry Mike & Deb for the loss of your brother,sending hugs and love to the whole Durand family.
Chris Trevean
October 11, 2021
My heart breaks for you. Sending Love and Prayers
Suzie Streicher Williams
October 9, 2021
So many good times with you guys! All the good memories. Rest In Paradise Jay!
Kim & Gary Saunders
Family
October 8, 2021
Jay was an instant friend from the first second I met him. a thousand blessings and prayers to friends and family. Rest easy Sir.
Kendall Turnage
Friend
October 8, 2021
Jann I just don´t know what to say Jay was a great guy and a great family man I´m still shocked or his passing wish I could be there sending prayers to you and your family
Ken Sweet
Friend
October 8, 2021
Dear Jann, I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories give you comfort at this sad time. I'm praying for you and your family.
Diane Cordz
October 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our hearts go out to you all !!
Dave Mary Ellen Dingwall and Family
Friend
October 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers Jann and family
Nancy mackiewicz
October 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Durand family. May you find comfort in your memories. God Bless
Debbie Schlegel Joe Dauer
October 4, 2021
