Machina - John JosephAugust 27, 2021. Loving son of the late John Joseph Machina Sr. and Helen (Balsavage) Machina; loving brother of Mary Ann (Robert) Hoag, Lawrence (Patricia) Machina and the late Lorraine Steerey; brother-in-law of William Steerey; uncle of Matthew, Shannon, Joseph, Lora (Andrew), Charlotte and Camron. Funeral services were privately held. A burial will take place at Western NY Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME.