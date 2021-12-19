MORLOCK - Mark R.
December 14th, 2021. Suddenly at the age of 55 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved soulmate and husband of 33 years to Carol (nee Dziadaszek); loving father of Melissa and Samantha. Dog father of Luna. Dear brother of Robert (late Sheri), Patricia (Judy Allison), Kathy (Joe) Walshe, David (Deborah), Nancy, Douglas (Heidi) and the late Donald. Brother-in-law of Karen Nadolny and Norman (Janice) Dziadaszek. Godfather of Lisa Baillo (Zachary Mikolajek), Julie Sagliani and Michael Vullo, Jr. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robert and Virginia (nee Teichert). Son-in-law of Adele and the late Raymond Dziadaszek. Best friend and "brother" of Alan King (Janine Fuerch). Also survived by many cousins, relatives and friends. Gone too soon from this earth. Mark was a 34 year member of IBEW Local 41, loved watching old movies and WWII Documentaries on TCM and was an avid collector of Milwaukee tools. He would drop everything to help family or friends. He was loved by many and appreciated for his kindness. Mark was an all-around "Good Guy". He will be greatly missed and will be kept alive in our memory. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.