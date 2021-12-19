Menu
Mark R. MORLOCK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
MORLOCK - Mark R.
December 14th, 2021. Suddenly at the age of 55 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved soulmate and husband of 33 years to Carol (nee Dziadaszek); loving father of Melissa and Samantha. Dog father of Luna. Dear brother of Robert (late Sheri), Patricia (Judy Allison), Kathy (Joe) Walshe, David (Deborah), Nancy, Douglas (Heidi) and the late Donald. Brother-in-law of Karen Nadolny and Norman (Janice) Dziadaszek. Godfather of Lisa Baillo (Zachary Mikolajek), Julie Sagliani and Michael Vullo, Jr. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robert and Virginia (nee Teichert). Son-in-law of Adele and the late Raymond Dziadaszek. Best friend and "brother" of Alan King (Janine Fuerch). Also survived by many cousins, relatives and friends. Gone too soon from this earth. Mark was a 34 year member of IBEW Local 41, loved watching old movies and WWII Documentaries on TCM and was an avid collector of Milwaukee tools. He would drop everything to help family or friends. He was loved by many and appreciated for his kindness. Mark was an all-around "Good Guy". He will be greatly missed and will be kept alive in our memory. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
22
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry for your lost Mark was a good guy helped me out when I first got into 41 I will miss him
David Tabbi
Work
December 21, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mark for the past year. Great guy who was just full of knowledge. I'm sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Timothy German
Work
December 20, 2021
