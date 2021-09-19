Menu
Rev. Michael F. SCHELL
1928 - 2021
Of East Aurora, NY. June 14, 1928-July 17, 2021. Dearest husband of the late Mary Jeanne Schell (nee Stewart); loving father of Esther (Victor E) Vallet and Deborah (Henry) Ciniglia; beloved grandfather of Amelia (Alex) Campos, Maryada Vallet, Victor J. (Ashley) Vallet, Cynthia Ciniglia, Rachel (Corey) Morris and Michael (Kate) Ciniglia, and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Michael was also survived by his decade's long friend George Reitmeier. Michael graduated from Houghton College, Class of 1950 and Asbury Theological Seminary, Class of 1953. He pastored the following churches, 1953-1955 Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wisconsin, 1955-1961 Chestnut Ridge Wesleyan Methodist Church of Lockport, NY, 1961-1978, East Aurora Wesleyan Church of East Aurora, NY, and 1979-2015 Java Village Baptist Church of Java, NY. Visitation Thursday, September 30, from 1 :00 PM to 3:30 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Java Village Baptist Church, 4552 Route 78, Java Village, NY 14083. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Sep
30
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
