DONHAUSER - Norbert H.
June 24th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Zwack); dear father of Mark, David (Debra), Ann (David) Chimera, Thomas (Susan), John (Paola), Matthew (Mary) and the late Deborah (Glenn) Kolpack; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, July 5th, 2021 from 3-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians, Union Rd. at Genesee St., on Tuesday, July 6th at 11:30 am. Please assemble at church. Norbert was an Eucharistic Minister, Bingo worker, usher and a former member of the Boy Scouts of America. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.