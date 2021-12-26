ZADNER - Paul A.
December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia (Garback); brother of Michael (Janice) Zadner and the late Celine Jackson; brother-in-law of Daniel Jackson; friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed for both. Paul was an Associate Librarian at Buffalo State College for over 30 years. Condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.