Paul A. ZADNER
ZADNER - Paul A.
December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia (Garback); brother of Michael (Janice) Zadner and the late Celine Jackson; brother-in-law of Daniel Jackson; friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed for both. Paul was an Associate Librarian at Buffalo State College for over 30 years. Condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sad to read of the passing of my cousin Paul. He was a serious and religious man but had a great sense of humor and hearty laugh. My condolences to his wife Pat and to his brother Michael.
John Zdrojewski
Family
December 31, 2021
I was sorry to read today of the passing of my cousin Paul. He was a serious and religious individual but with a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh. My condolences to his wife passed and my cousin Michael.
John Zdrojewski
Family
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Pat and family. I worked with Pat at UB. Paul and Pat were a "power" librarian couple in Buffalo.
Susan Davis
December 27, 2021
Uncle Mike, Aunt Janice, Katie, Scott, and "Aunt" Pat, So sorry to hear about "Uncle" Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We pray to the Lord that your loved one be watching over you all as a guardian angel each day until you are reunited in heaven. We love you all! Amy, Mike, Anna, & Nathan
Reukauf´s
Family
December 26, 2021
