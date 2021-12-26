Menu
Philip C. FRIEDLY
FRIEDLY - Philip C.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Krajewski-Friedly; loving father of Tim (Allison) Friedly, Mike Friedly, Stacey (Caroline) Friedly and Kelli Friedly; dearest grandfather of Ashley (Will) Paddock, Andrew (Dominique) Friedly, Taylor and Harrison Friedly, Jordan Palmer and Trevor Friedly; great-grandfather of Ben Paddock; former husband of Beverly Friedly; dear friend of George (Carole) Henry. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
We will always remember Phil as kindhearted and bringing life to every gathering. Phil and Ann Marie were very helpful in my mother´s later years. We will miss him and the many conversations and social gatherings we shared together!
Geri and John Marx
January 12, 2022
Annie so sorry to hear about Phil. We are here for you always. Love you and praying for you love Kelly and Bob Ostermeier and family
Kelly Ostermeier
December 26, 2021
