FRIEDLY - Philip C.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Krajewski-Friedly; loving father of Tim (Allison) Friedly, Mike Friedly, Stacey (Caroline) Friedly and Kelli Friedly; dearest grandfather of Ashley (Will) Paddock, Andrew (Dominique) Friedly, Taylor and Harrison Friedly, Jordan Palmer and Trevor Friedly; great-grandfather of Ben Paddock; former husband of Beverly Friedly; dear friend of George (Carole) Henry. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.