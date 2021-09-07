DIEBOLD - Richard J."Sharkey"
At 92 years, of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into eternal rest on September 1, 2021 after a brief illness. Born September 19, 1928 in the Black Rock section of Buffalo, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph E. and Loretta (née Klein) Diebold. Predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia (née Ivancic) Diebold, younger brother late John and sister late Evelyn Souter. Survived by sister Sharon (James) Ralston. Loving father of Pamela (Edward) Pawenski, Michael R. Diebold, Paula (Charles) Davenport, John (Mary Dishner) Diebold, Sheila (Ward) Dobbins and Jeffrey P. (Sarafina Vecchio) Diebold. Adoring grandfather of Andrew Pawenski, Kelsey, Conor and James Davenport and Matthew and Mary Dobbins, also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Diebold was a graduate of Canisius High School class of 1947. He was a natural athlete, excelling in both baseball and basketball and was inducted in to their sports Hall of Fame. He graduated from Georgetown University, which he attended on a baseball scholarship. After serving honorably in the Korean War, he continued his education at Georgetown Law School. Due to his father's illness, Richard returned to Buffalo to assist his mother with their family restaurant "Sharkey's" in Riverside, and completed his law degree at the University of Buffalo in 1959. He practiced law in Buffalo for over fifty years. After retiring from his law firm in 1998, he continued working as an arbitrator for the state of New York for an additional 14 years. He was an avid golfer, exceptional storyteller and had a joke or quip for every occasion. Richard's life was guided by steady faith and the Jesuit mission of helping others and seeking God in all things. He was a firm believer in Catholic education and a longtime parishioner and usher at St Andrew's Catholic Church in Kenmore. Richard was a loving husband, devoted father and much adored grandfather. Our family is forever grateful to his many dear friends and neighbors, work associates, and relatives for their kindness and many visits over the past few years. We are especially indebted to Amy and the entire staff and residents of The Meadows at Weinberg Campus for their compassion, care and concern. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday, 3-7PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive (at Elmwood Ave.), Kenmore, Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As per family request, face coverings will be required for visitation and at Mass. Memorial contributions to St. Andrew's Country Day School, 1545 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY 14217 are preferred. Please leave condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.