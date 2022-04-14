CORBETT - William R., Sr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, April 13, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Eunice C. (nee Kaczor) Corbett; dearest father of Donna (Robert) Banach, Michelle (Brian) White and the late William (Cornelia) Corbett, Jr.; loving grandfather of Katherine Banach, Rachel Banach, Victoria (Anthony) Muraco, Robyn Banach, Alana, Jared and Hollie White and Michael, Amber and Gabrielle Corbett; great-grandfather of Ayden and Kade; son of the late Frank and Mary (nee Peterson) Corbett; dearest brother of Frank (Frank Struck) Corbett and the late Robert (Anita) Corbett, Steve (Lorraine) Corbett and Gary Corbett; brother-in-law of Michael (Dorothy Harding) Kaczor and David (Jacqueline) Kaczor; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). The day and time of funeral will be announced. Mr. Corbett was a member of the American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.