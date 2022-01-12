James Richard Daines

MENOMONIE - James Richard Daines, 86, of Menomonie WI passed away at Our House Senior Living on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was deeply loved, and will be long remembered and forever missed by his family and friends.

Jim was born June 21, 1935 in Stanley WI, the youngest child of Chester Roy Daines and Anna Birdie (Brockley) Daines. He grew up in Clark County WI, attending the one-room elementary schools of Breezy Hill, Town of Worden; and East Side School, Town of Butler. He was so eager to go to school that, as a preschooler, he would occasionally trail behind his older brother as he walked to the Breezy Hill school and then spend the day there. He graduated from Greenwood High School, where he was encouraged to take math and science college prep courses; he organized a photo club, and - like his older brothers - played football, lettering as a right guard. He represented the school at Badger Boys' State during his junior year.

After high school he enrolled at Stout Institute in Menomonie, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Education from Stout State College, and later his Master's from Stout State University. While attending Stout, he worked as student photographer for the school and also photographed weddings for Glen Mar Studios and other local customers. During summers he was employed by the Green Giant cannery in Fox Lake, WI as a laborer and can line foreman; it was there that he met his future wife.

In 1956, before Jim's senior year, he married Jeanette Kleven at Fron Lutheran Church, Roslyn SD. After his graduation from Stout they moved to Jackson, MI, where he taught automotive mechanics at Jackson High School for three years and worked nights for the local Junior Achievement Program. During summers he attended graduate school at Stout, and after receiving his Master's Degree he was hired as an instructor in Industrial Education at Mankato State University, Mankato MN. There he taught general industrial education, including plastics, small engine design and operation, and crafts for the elementary teacher. He also taught adult evening classes at the local vocational school.

Summers he repaired small engines and assembled electronic components. In 1963 he joined the Stout State University faculty as an instructor in the power technology with particular emphasis on fluid power. In 1964 he received a National Science Foundation grant to attend a summer program in fluid power at the University of Houston, and also an "Undergraduate Teacher Improvement Leave" from the Wisconsin State University System. This support enabled him to begin a Doctoral Program at the University of Missouri in Columbia. After completing his Doctorate in 1968 he returned to Stout, where he continued teaching in the power area. He was active in faculty governance, serving on the Faculty Senate, Curriculum Committee, and the statewide committee for academic freedom and tenure. In 1970 he left the power area and began work in media technology, serving as Department Chair and Graduate Program Director. In his role as Program Director he advised thesis research for more than 200 Master's students. In the late '70s he was assigned to work with National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei to develop a new graduate program in Industrial Education.

In 1980 Jim resigned from the University and joined in the formation of a new electronic publishing company, Combase, in St. Paul, MN. He served first as Director of Fluid Power Materials Development and then later as President of the company. The company specialized in development of computer-based training materials for technical areas and for library/media. Eventually Combase was closed, and Jim helped place the employees in different situations. Afterwards he worked for the Teamster's Service Bureau, the University of Minnesota Department of Vocational Technical Education, and as an independent consultant. Eventually he returned to the University of Wisconsin-Stout to work on special projects and teach fluid power courses. He retired from Stout in 2001 as Professor Emeritus of Technology.

Throughout his career Jim was an active contributor to professional and community organizations. He was the author of several publications related to auto mechanics and fluid power, and developed hundreds of test items for aptitude testing in a number of occupational areas. Career highlights for Jim included work with international students and colleagues, as well as opportunities to evaluate and develop training programs in such diverse areas as defense plant conversion and air traffic control.

He designed the home for his family and completed much of the finish work, including a wall-to-ceiling split-rock fireplace. He designed a tractor garage and sauna, and finished several major remodeling and maintenance projects. He enjoyed travel, spending time with family and friends, being close to nature, reading and learning new things. He especially liked to drive his tractor, mow around the garden, fell trees, make many different kinds of wine, photograph wildflowers, and feed birds. In his younger years he loved water skiing, and constructed a mold so that he could make his own skis. He taught his wife and daughters to water ski.

In his later years, Jim developed progressive dementia which ultimately led to his death. During the past summer, caregivers from "Home Instead" provided at-home care for him. For the last three months he lived at an assisted living and memory care facility in Menomonie called "Our House Senior Living", where he also received many services from St. Croix Hospice. The family is especially grateful to Jim's caregivers for the loving care he received, for the help provided by the Dunn County Office on Aging, and for the spiritual support from the pastors and members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie, where he was a long-time member.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanette; daughters: Sara (William Ewing) of Silver Spring MD, and Martha of St. Paul, MN; son-in-law Steve West of Roseville, MN; grandchildren: Cleo West (Justin) Dale of St. Paul, MN; Hannah West (Kyle) Brouillard of Eau Claire, WI; J. Morgan Ewing and Dane Moore Ewing of Silver Spring, MD; step-grandchildren: Jordan West (Mariah) of Lakeville, MN, and Bailey West of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren: Cooper James and Camellia Rae Dale of St. Paul, MN, and Beau James Brouillard of Eau Claire, WI; and many nieces, nephews; and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Marie West; parents Chester and Anna Daines; sister Sadie Pavloski; brothers Ronald, Thomas and Robert; brothers-in-law Clarence Pavloski and Richard Kleven; sisters-in-law Marian (Buzz) Daines, Marian Daines, Linda Daines and Judith Kleven; father and mother-in-law Hjalmer and Ellen Kleven; nephews Don and Mike Pavloski, Sam and Tim Daines; and niece Mary Ann (Pavloski) Anderson.

Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. After cremation, Jim's cremains will be placed in a receptacle designed and constructed by long-time friend Richard Beckman. No formal services are planned at this time, but at a later date the family will host a celebration of Jim's life.

The family prefers that any memorials be given to a charity of the donor's choice.

