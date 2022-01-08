Menu
Mike Oglevie
FUNERAL HOME
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5200 US Highway 19 N
Palmetto, FL

Mike Oglevie

April 27, 1947 - January 1, 2022

Mike Oglevie, 74, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

A small gathering was held in Ellenton, Florida, and a celebration of life will be held at Highland Park Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on April 30.

Mike was born April 27, 1947, in Superior, Nebraska, to Gene and Darlene (McNichols) Oglevie. He graduated from Columbus High School, Wayne State College and Ottawa University. On Jan. 29, 1967, he married Carol Killham in Columbus, Nebraska. They lived throughout Nebraska in Wayne, Bellevue, Omaha, Fremont, Norfolk, Superior and Columbus.

Mike held a variety of roles during his career including director of human resources for the City of Columbus, retiring in 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Carol (Killham) Oglevie of Ellenton, Florida; daughter, Beth (Gary) Mueller of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Matt Oglevie of Menlo Park, California; granddaughters, Danielle (Joe Irwin) Mueller of Columbus, Nebraska, and Maddie Mueller of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lily Mueller of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Charlotte Rodgers of Arvada, Colorado; sister-in-law, Janie (Stephen) Nance of Ellenton, Florida; brother-in-law, Larry (Rudy Esquivel) Killham of Savannah, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Darlene Oglevie; and parents-in-law, Bob and Lucille Killham.

Further details can be found at skywaymemorial.com/obituaries/Mike-Oglevie


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home
5200 US Hwy, Palmetto, FL
Please accept my sympathy for your loss. I worked at the Columbus, NE Police department for 35 years, and Mike was my go-to guy when I needed adjustments in my retirement funds. He was always polite, always had time for you and had a great laugh, and smile.
Sandra Hladky
Work
January 9, 2022
Sorry to hear. We did a lot of things together. Was always happy and go lucky.
Steve Vargason
Friend
January 6, 2022
