Cynthia Lee Wolfe
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Musselman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
324 Hummel Ave
Lemoyne, PA

Cynthia Lee Wolfe

October 12, 1951- January 07, 2022

Cynthia Lee Wolfe, 70, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was born October 12, 1951, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to parents Donald Wolfe and Doris Jean (Wentz) Wolfe.

She is survived by a sister Jacqueline Decker, a brother Jeffrey Wolfe, wife Judith, numerous cousins in Maryland, and her lifelong friend, Ruth M. Miller. She was retired as a bookkeeper for Footlocker after 50 years.

She enjoyed her work, doing yardwork, and traveling to Stone Harbor in the summer. And she loved her dogs Mannie, Molly, and Utley, as well as the Phillies, and the Eagles.

Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

MUSSELMAN


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Musselman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie & Jeffery-Please except our deepest sympathy and condolences on your loss. Cindy will be missed she was always positive and mild mannered. May she RIP! God Bless
Osswald Family
Family
January 15, 2022
JOYCE DARHOWER
January 14, 2022
I met Cindy through a dear friend, Ruth Dreeman-Miller. Cindy was one of the sweetest, soft spoken people I have ever met. It was my privilege to call her my friend. Sending my most sincere sympathy to all of the family!
Joyce Darhower
Friend
January 14, 2022
Saddened to see the passing of Cindy. I remember her from sharing years in home room at Cedar Cliff HS and friendship. Always a kind person and great smile. Please accept my condolences .
Patricia Zalonis Long
January 14, 2022
Fond memories of hanging out after school on the Lower Allen Elementary School playground and your house. Condolences to Jackie and Jeff. Rest In Peace my friend.
Becky Lee Berrier
School
January 13, 2022
She was in my girl scout troop & lived near Lower Allen elementary. Love & prayer to the family.
Patty Durborow Blaine
School
January 12, 2022
Condolences to the family of a simply wonderful woman gone far too soon from us. Truly a light in the world.
The Grills
Work
January 12, 2022
