Christopher David Pope

PLEASANTON, Calif. – Christopher David Pope, 68, of Pleasanton, California, died February 27, 2021, at the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center of cancer. Pope was born October 6, 1952, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of William H. and Carmen Perrier Pope. He attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Bonne Terre, St. Joseph Catholic High School in Farmington, Missouri, and graduated from North County High School in Desloge, Missouri, in 1971.

Pope worked at Thomure's Standard station and Merchants Wholesale in Bonne Terre during high school. Following graduation, he attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a year. He joined the United States Navy in October of 1972. He served on the USS Vreeland and the USS Albany, spending most of his naval career in the Mediterranean. He earned the rank of Postal Clerk Petty Officer 3rd Class and received the National Defense Service Medal.

With an honorable discharge from the Navy in May of 1974, Pope moved to California and worked at National Semiconductor in Santa Clara, California. He married Evette LaPoint in 1985 and they had two children, Tyler and Danielle. The family made their home in Pleasanton, California, for 35 years. Pope worked for Cal-Steam and Diablo Plumbing. He coached his son's CYO basketball team as well as his daughter's softball team for many years. Chris loved his family, his friends and music.

Pope was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jennifer Pope Heligman.

He is survived by his wife Evette LaPoint Pope of Pleasanton, California; his son Tyler Pope of Pleasanton, California; his daughter Danielle Pope Barnes (David) of Sacramento, California; and one granddaughter, Kamryn Aubree Barnes. He is also survived by seven siblings, Carmen Pope Burrows, Gregory (Holly) Pope, Francesca Pope Zielinski, Kate (Tony) Pope Hodel, Suzanne Pope Ferguson, Timothy Pope, Joseph (Melissa) Pope, and Julianne (Randy) Pope Edgar. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Private services will be held at a later date.