Christopher Pope
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Christopher David Pope

PLEASANTON, Calif. – Christopher David Pope, 68, of Pleasanton, California, died February 27, 2021, at the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center of cancer. Pope was born October 6, 1952, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of William H. and Carmen Perrier Pope. He attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school in Bonne Terre, St. Joseph Catholic High School in Farmington, Missouri, and graduated from North County High School in Desloge, Missouri, in 1971.

Pope worked at Thomure's Standard station and Merchants Wholesale in Bonne Terre during high school. Following graduation, he attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a year. He joined the United States Navy in October of 1972. He served on the USS Vreeland and the USS Albany, spending most of his naval career in the Mediterranean. He earned the rank of Postal Clerk Petty Officer 3rd Class and received the National Defense Service Medal.

With an honorable discharge from the Navy in May of 1974, Pope moved to California and worked at National Semiconductor in Santa Clara, California. He married Evette LaPoint in 1985 and they had two children, Tyler and Danielle. The family made their home in Pleasanton, California, for 35 years. Pope worked for Cal-Steam and Diablo Plumbing. He coached his son's CYO basketball team as well as his daughter's softball team for many years. Chris loved his family, his friends and music.

Pope was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jennifer Pope Heligman.

He is survived by his wife Evette LaPoint Pope of Pleasanton, California; his son Tyler Pope of Pleasanton, California; his daughter Danielle Pope Barnes (David) of Sacramento, California; and one granddaughter, Kamryn Aubree Barnes. He is also survived by seven siblings, Carmen Pope Burrows, Gregory (Holly) Pope, Francesca Pope Zielinski, Kate (Tony) Pope Hodel, Suzanne Pope Ferguson, Timothy Pope, Joseph (Melissa) Pope, and Julianne (Randy) Pope Edgar. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Private services will be held at a later date.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Chris was a good friend all through our school years. Even though he went to St. Joseph School and I went to the public school, we spent a lot of time in the summer playing baseball and at the swimming pool. He conviently lived adjacent to the baseball field and was always ready for "Indian Ball" our "Round Innings." A few years ago a former baseball coach gave me a great picture of his team from 1966 or 1965, a team Chris and I both played on. I sent it to Chris and we exchanged messages for a few days. It was good to make connections after 40+ years. I was also in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1975. I was stationed in Rota Spain in 1974 and had drawn a tour on the Vreeland; however, since I was one of four people out of 100+ who didn't volunteer for Temp Duty at Commsta Wahiawa, HI; that's where I ended up instead of on the Vreeland. Reading Chris' obituary, I noted that he was on the Vreeland at that time. That was an unfortunate missed opportunity to get back with my old friend. I also just missed him at his Dad's funeral. Like so many of our childhood friends, we are scattered to the four winds. I often think of my young years and my childhood pals.... Chris was truly one of the good ones!
Bill Bunch
October 5, 2021
We send our love and thoughts to Chris's family. While stationed in Greece on the Vreeland, we shared so many memorable experiences. His humor and infectious personality was so appreciated and loved. Fond memories of a special man ..
Tim & Kathleen Brace
March 30, 2021
Please accept my condolences on your loss. I served with Chris on Vreeland in Greece. He was a great shipmate. MMCS Ken Badoian
Ken Badoian
March 30, 2021
Athens Greece around 1973-1974. Let's just say that we all got along great and had more laughs together than I could possibly recall.
Mike Walther
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Chris & I reconnected over the last few years. He & I served on the Vreeland in Greece & he, I & 2 other guys rented a place their. Chris was a great friend & an awesome person.
Mike Walther
March 27, 2021
So very sorry of yet another family loss, I don't remember ever meeting your brother Christopher Pope, I'm keeping the family in my thoughts & prayers
Janice Jenkins Hickman
March 20, 2021
I hated to hear that Chris has passed away. We played basketball and baseball together back in the early days of North County high school. He was always a good person and friend. So sorry for your loss.
Jeff Tiefenauer
March 19, 2021
I am so Sorry to hear of Chris´ passing. We went to school and graduated together from North County. Because both of our last names started with "P", we were seated close to each other in several classes. I will be praying for the loved ones left behind.
Connie Pirtle Bales
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Chris was a lot of fun to be around. Great guy. My condolences to your family
Ken Jenkerson
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results