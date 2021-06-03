Edward William Thomson Thomas, 48, a local artist and longtime resident of Charlottesville, died on May 8, 2021, at his home.
Born in Charlottesville in 1972, Edward graduated from Handley High School in Winchester and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a degree in Architecture. Edward lived his entire adult life in Charlottesville and became well established in the community as an artist, architect and historian. His talent as an artist was particularly well known, with local commissions and exhibitions beginning in 1995, and his original paintings becoming part of collections across the country.
Early in his career, Edward told a reporter of his passion for painting the scenes he found close to home. "You go to a beautiful or exotic place, and then you realize there are just as many beautiful places at home," he said, describing his mission to "make art of Virginia landscapes just as beautiful as the ones in Italy." As he refined his style over the years, his commitment to preserve the history and scenes of Charlottesville endured. In a recent statement on his web site, Edward said "I record my world in an archival medium, without artificial interface between the subject and my eyes nor between my eyes and the emerging piece; painting with oils, out of doors, from direct observation." Edward blended his skills as a painter with a love of building in classical styles and forms, describing his home as a "perpetually unfinished architectural laboratory."
Edward was predeceased by his father, Marshall Thomas of Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Ann Thomson and stepfather, James Lowell Smith, of Winchester; sister, Eleanor Angle (Robert); nieces, Eleanor Angle and Virginia Angle of Richmond, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and a large and supportive family of friends in Charlottesville and beyond.
Edward's life and work will be celebrated at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to Region Ten CSB, ATTN: Fiscal, P.O. Box 164, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Edward was my nephew and a Wonderful man. His unique personality, gentle spirit and creativity always amazed me. His house was a fascinating work of art. He visited his grandmother (my mother) a few days before she died and she woke up and they had a lovely conversation. Then he bought her a record player and records of her favorite music to bring her joy. I take comfort in know that their spirits are now together.
Dolly Williams
Family
June 10, 2021
Edward came into the gallery and we spoke about doing a show in 1995. His first show I think and the most successful show I ever sold. But it was Edward that inspired me even more than the beautiful work. His confidence, manner, his smile and gentle laugh. He was infinitely lovable and I will miss him until I see him again someday.
Lydia Conder Vann
Friend
June 7, 2021
Edward was a great artist and an unbelievable person. He was unique, an original. He will be missed greatly.
I Will remember how he lived, changing the world whether it be his house or the world around his house. One had to bend to Edward but it was a reminder of the person that you were or you would be...
He is an amazing person and I will always remember the happiness and the beauty of Edward. RIP.
Tom Poteat
Friend
June 7, 2021
He was a truly gifted and prolific artist and a lovely man.
Deepest sympathy to his family and friends. I treasure my paintings by him; it is so very sad to lose him and his artistic renderings of Charlottesville and its surroundings.
Karen Collins
June 5, 2021
Edward was someone who always offered a different way to look at things. I have many memories of sitting at the Blue Moon Diner talking or just being around. He had an incredible talent and I am so very sorry for his loss to his family, his friends and to Charlottesville. He will be missed.
Sena Magill
Friend
June 4, 2021
Edward was a gentle, talented boy. He used to come regularly to visit us and his high school friend at our home on Washington street in Winchester. I cherish one of his exquisite paintings of our home. Ed is missed in this world. He lived as he wanted to live, a rarity on this world. Bless those remaining.