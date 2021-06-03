Edward William Thomson Thomas



Edward William Thomson Thomas, 48, a local artist and longtime resident of Charlottesville, died on May 8, 2021, at his home.



Born in Charlottesville in 1972, Edward graduated from Handley High School in Winchester and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a degree in Architecture. Edward lived his entire adult life in Charlottesville and became well established in the community as an artist, architect and historian. His talent as an artist was particularly well known, with local commissions and exhibitions beginning in 1995, and his original paintings becoming part of collections across the country.



Early in his career, Edward told a reporter of his passion for painting the scenes he found close to home. "You go to a beautiful or exotic place, and then you realize there are just as many beautiful places at home," he said, describing his mission to "make art of Virginia landscapes just as beautiful as the ones in Italy." As he refined his style over the years, his commitment to preserve the history and scenes of Charlottesville endured. In a recent statement on his web site, Edward said "I record my world in an archival medium, without artificial interface between the subject and my eyes nor between my eyes and the emerging piece; painting with oils, out of doors, from direct observation." Edward blended his skills as a painter with a love of building in classical styles and forms, describing his home as a "perpetually unfinished architectural laboratory."



Edward was predeceased by his father, Marshall Thomas of Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Ann Thomson and stepfather, James Lowell Smith, of Winchester; sister, Eleanor Angle (Robert); nieces, Eleanor Angle and Virginia Angle of Richmond, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and a large and supportive family of friends in Charlottesville and beyond.



Edward's life and work will be celebrated at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to Region Ten CSB, ATTN: Fiscal, P.O. Box 164, Charlottesville, VA 22902.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 3, 2021.