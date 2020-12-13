Menu
Leroy M. Morris
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Leroy M. Morris

August 9, 1934 - December 4, 2020

Leroy Melferd Morris, 86, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was born on August 9, 1934, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Ralph Morris and Lottie Shifflett Morris and the aunt and uncle who raised him, Russell Guy Morris and Zelia Gentry Morris.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Odell Haney Morris; sister, Shirley Bangs; and grandson, Gary Snow.

Leroy is survived by his daughters, Rae Snow and her husband, Larry, Marilyn Garth and her husband, Horace, and Karen Knight and her husband, Bobby; brother, Wayne Morris; sister, Deloris Morris; grandchildren, Lisa Deane, Nathan Knight, Ashley Updike, and Ashby Garth; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other family members and friends.

Leroy was an active member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren and retired from Sperry Marine after many years of service.

Services and interment were held privately at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville was in charge of arrangements.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
11 Entries
Leroy was always a friend as well as a neighbor. May he rest in peace and love of his family.
Robert. ( Bobby ) Shiflett
Neighbor
January 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So many fond memories of attending Cedar Grove church and Leroy and his family were always in attendance. Leroy always enjoyed singing in the choir. Rae, Karen, and Marilyn please know we are so sorry for your loss of you mother and dad.
Debra and Aubrey Estes
December 15, 2020
Rae Lynn, Karen and Marilyn,
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your Dad. I thought the world of both Leroy and Joyce, and have many great memories with the Morris family. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Glenda Trimmer
Friend
December 14, 2020
Rae sorry to read that your father passed away. Please say hi to Larry for me and sympathy to all. Hope all are well and safe. Lou Fitzgerald
Lou Fitzgerald
December 14, 2020
Rae, sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary & Walker Breeden
December 14, 2020
Please except our deepest condolences for the loss of your dad. Leroy was a good friend. I always enjoyed stopping by and talking to him and Joyce. I will surely miss him, especially during hay season. Sending prayers and love. Donnie and Debbie Crawford.
Donald Crawford
Friend
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless!
Troy and Brenda Lucas
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Leroy. He was a good coworker and Friend.
My Condolences to the Family.
Dennis Ward
December 13, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Morris family for the loss of your father. I will long remember Leroy's smile and his gentle kindness. May precious memories bring you comfort.
Liz Brill & Joel Sullivan
December 13, 2020
Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Our sincerest condolences for an incredible great loss. We will never forget Leroy.
Larry and Brenda Roadcap
Friend
December 11, 2020
Rae and family,
We are so very sorry to hear about Leroy. We are praying for you.
Mike and Shari Collier
Friend
December 11, 2020
