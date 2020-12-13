Leroy M. Morris
August 9, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Leroy Melferd Morris, 86, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was born on August 9, 1934, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Ralph Morris and Lottie Shifflett Morris and the aunt and uncle who raised him, Russell Guy Morris and Zelia Gentry Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Odell Haney Morris; sister, Shirley Bangs; and grandson, Gary Snow.
Leroy is survived by his daughters, Rae Snow and her husband, Larry, Marilyn Garth and her husband, Horace, and Karen Knight and her husband, Bobby; brother, Wayne Morris; sister, Deloris Morris; grandchildren, Lisa Deane, Nathan Knight, Ashley Updike, and Ashby Garth; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other family members and friends.
Leroy was an active member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren and retired from Sperry Marine after many years of service.
Services and interment were held privately at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville was in charge of arrangements.
Ryan Funeral Home
12819 Spotswood Trail
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 13, 2020.