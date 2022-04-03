Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert Rives Bailey
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 30 2022
11:00a.m.
Crooks Memorial Church
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert Rives Bailey

March 10, 1934 - March 21, 2022

Dr. Rives Bailey passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. A man of strong faith, he passed peacefully into the next life holding hands with his wife Betty and surrounded by his family who were his greatest pride and joy.

Born on March 10, 1934, Rives grew up in Sandston, Va., where he was a standout athlete and student at Highland Springs High School. He attended UVA on an athletic and academic scholarship from 1952-56. While at UVA, he was quarterback of the football team and played third base on the baseball team. He was a member of the Seven Society as well as the Honor Committee, the Z Society, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and an Eli Banana. At the same time, he and Betty began their married life and started a family. Rives then attended UVA Medical School and after his residency, was drafted into the U.S. Air Force.

In 1962, Rives returned to Yorktown to take over the family medical practice established by his father and, thus, began a 45- year practice tending to the needs of several generations of families. His dedication to his patients and his co-workers was profoundly deep and full of love. They were family to him.

Rives was committed to the community he loved and became involved in numerous boards, charities and local organizations including the Lackey Free Clinic and the Boys and Girls Club. He also continued an active involvement with UVA, volunteering on multiple boards including the Virginia Student Aid Foundation (now VAF), the Alumni Association, and the Medical Alumni Association.

Most notable about Rives was his deep love for and devotion to his wife, Betty, his family, and his friends. He had a kind, compassionate, and loving spirit, as well as a fun and mischievous side, and those that loved him are left with many treasured memories.

Rives was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Herman and Frances Bailey, and brothers, Ben and Dean. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty of Charlottesville, Francie Bailey of Williamsburg, Rives Bailey (Carey) of Charlottesville, Katie Cowen (Bob Yates) of Charlottesville; and many adored grandchildren, Alex, Ben (Dylan), Amelie and Jack Bailey, and Rives, Charlie, and Harry Cowen, and Harry (Jess) and Emily Yates, along with his big extended Bailey family. The family is grateful for the tender care provided by the staff at the Colonnades and Hospice of the Piedmont.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Crooks Memorial Church in Yorktown at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Orange and blue attire is appropriate if you desire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lackey Free Clinic or the Boys and Girls Club of the VA Peninsula (Yorktown chapter). Condolences or memories can be sent to Betty Bailey at 2600 Barracks Rd., Apt 304, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or [email protected]
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crooks Memorial Church
Yorktown, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.