James Michael Edwards
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

James Michael Edwards

January 13, 1952 - February 21, 2021

James Michael Edwards passed away February 21, 2021 at the age of 69 in Corvallis. He was born in North Bend. The family moved to Corvallis when he was 5 years old so his father could pursue an engineering degree at Oregon State University. He attended Lincoln and Roosevelt grade schools and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970.

Jim attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Landscape Architecture and completed post graduate studies in Urban Design. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. While at OSU he met Barbara, his wife of 45 years.

Jim's creative passion became his avocation and he started his own business, James Michael Edwards Designer + Developer, Inc., building only commercial and residential structures he designed. He had a strong work ethic. His idol and influencer was the acclaimed architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen who he met when he took a design course taught by him at Harvard University. Jim is best known for his contemporary style of clean lines and simple forms with an eye for siting. He believed in the design principle of form follows function. His work has been published in magazines and shown on television. He leaves a legacy of beautiful structures throughout the state of Oregon.

Jim enjoyed extensive travels throughout Europe, especially western Europe to visit the Greco Roman sites. He loved the culture of big cities and exploring art and antiquity museums. He was well read and an avid reader of all genres. Jim also enjoyed music. In high-school he was part of a garage band, Interstate 5, playing guitar and singing for school dances and private parties. He had the pleasure of seeing many of the great rock bands of his era.

He was a devoted Beaver and OSU fan supporting athletics and participated on special task forces for the Inter-fraternity Council. Jim lettered in football while at Corvallis high-school. He braved the elements, trials and tribulations of being an OSU football season ticket for 38 years.

Jim was a gracious host entertaining family and friends. He had a lively sense of humor. He enjoyed many special times at his beach house in Neskowin and family home at Black Butte Ranch. Dear to his heart were the many good times in Maui over the past 45 years where his ashes will be scattered in the sea joining his beloved mother a.k.a. Lovie. May his memory be eternal.

He is preceded in death by his parents Catherine and Robert D Edwards, and his father-in-law Konstontine (Gus) George who he considered a mentor.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara George Edwards, brothers Robert D. Edwards (Jennifer), Scott Edwards (Karen), and sister Teri McLeod (Jim Haislip). Additionally, he is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, a nephew and host of longtime friends.

There will be no funeral in light of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Our Beaver Nation.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Jim was a larger than life fraternity brother and friend. He could move a "mile a minute" it seemed with energy, a booming voice, a great smile and a loud laugh. He was caring and loving as well. We would occasionally slug (not full force) each other in the shoulder, as "brothers" do". While I was a high school wrestler and had boxed, Jim had a pretty good friendly punch. Those "punches" were actually "brotherly love" punches like kids do. I thought of him as one of my brothers. His mom, dad and all of us immediately started smiling when we were in the presence of Jim, no matter how ones day was going. He "lit" up the room. He has many nicknames. Wilson (after the movie Castaway), Tingelhoff (for Mick Tingelhoof #53, center for the Minnesota Vikings. Jim played Center in high schools and Tingelhoff was his favorite player), Hemiah (means strong sense of responsibility, practical, depth of understanding, capable.) He loved his wife Barbara, his family, his fraternity brothers and his many friends. It was an honor knowing him. You are in our memory. Oh by the way, I think I owe you one of the punches in the arm, if I'm lucky enough to go to heaven where you are.
Chris L Foster
February 22, 2022
I am so sorry about the passing of my cousin, Jimmy. What a wonderful person he was and will be missed by so many. Deepest sympathies to all the family.
CAROLYN KEATING FITCH
March 20, 2021
Jimmie was like a little brother to me since the first time I met him through his brother Bob (Eddy). He was so full of energy and laughter, he lit up a room whenever he entered it. He loved people and had such a zest for life. He was blessed to have the love of his life, Barbara with him for 45 years. The world was a much better place with Jimmie. May God Bless him, his mom, his dad and Gus. Godspeed My Brother. You will never be forgotten and thank you for your friendship all those years. Chris Foster
Chris L Foster
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Jim's friends and family. I hadn't seen or talked with Jim for over 50 years, but I played in a band with him briefly in high school. I remember his Fender Jazzmaster guitar and particularly his infectuous laugh. God bless.
Stephen Bielman
March 13, 2021
John K. George
March 2, 2021
John K. George
March 2, 2021
John K. George
March 2, 2021
Jimmy, was a both a friend and a brother-in-law for over 50 years. He took immense pride in everything he did from the many homes and office buildings he built to his wife, Barbara, and to his own beautiful home. It was always his keen eye for angles and lighting that he was most proud of when finished. When talking about his passion for architecture, you could really feel his excitement come through via his voice and his body language. This was always his comfort zone and one that truly energized him. On the lighter side, Jimmy loved to entertain, especially at his home in Covallis. One of my favorite memories was a rare occasion when we got the immediate George family together for Christmas dinner in 2017. on a very snowy winter day in Oregon. With all the nieces and nephews there, my sister, Connie, and David, my wife, Debbie, and I along with my mother, Dianna, we had the best of times! From the moment we walked in the door, with the music playing (music was another deep passion that Jimmy enjoyed), Jimmy offering drinks, appetizers galore (thank you, Barbara!) to a great prime rib dinner, finishing off with way too many cookies and desserts - the gathering went on for hours. Jimmy was in his element hosting the family with so much to celebrate. The chatter never stopped along with all the talk and laughter from times gone by. It is always hard to get everyone together when so many iving in different parts of the country. This gathering was one for the ages, and I know when it was all over that Jimmy was more satisfied and prouder than I´ve ever seen him. + May Jimmy's memory be eternal +
John K. George
March 2, 2021
Such a lovely tribute ~ so many, many fond memories which will never fade away All those good times of him serenading/sing alongs w/Phi's to Elton John or Bread etc on the white grand piano or in later years gathering around his black grand pianoreminiscing to songs/music from our era~ He was so talented/gifted!!! His relentless teasing & sense of humor ~his laugh ~ his unwavering sense of integrity/character etc Seeing his fabulous architectural designs/plans/projects come to fruition & how proud he was ~ Jimmy w/be truly missed by so many ~ I've treasured his friendship since fall of 1970 & am so grateful to have known him ~ he will always remain in my heart
Pamela Stefani (Daron)
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results