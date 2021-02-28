James Michael Edwards

January 13, 1952 - February 21, 2021

James Michael Edwards passed away February 21, 2021 at the age of 69 in Corvallis. He was born in North Bend. The family moved to Corvallis when he was 5 years old so his father could pursue an engineering degree at Oregon State University. He attended Lincoln and Roosevelt grade schools and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970.

Jim attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Landscape Architecture and completed post graduate studies in Urban Design. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. While at OSU he met Barbara, his wife of 45 years.

Jim's creative passion became his avocation and he started his own business, James Michael Edwards Designer + Developer, Inc., building only commercial and residential structures he designed. He had a strong work ethic. His idol and influencer was the acclaimed architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen who he met when he took a design course taught by him at Harvard University. Jim is best known for his contemporary style of clean lines and simple forms with an eye for siting. He believed in the design principle of form follows function. His work has been published in magazines and shown on television. He leaves a legacy of beautiful structures throughout the state of Oregon.

Jim enjoyed extensive travels throughout Europe, especially western Europe to visit the Greco Roman sites. He loved the culture of big cities and exploring art and antiquity museums. He was well read and an avid reader of all genres. Jim also enjoyed music. In high-school he was part of a garage band, Interstate 5, playing guitar and singing for school dances and private parties. He had the pleasure of seeing many of the great rock bands of his era.

He was a devoted Beaver and OSU fan supporting athletics and participated on special task forces for the Inter-fraternity Council. Jim lettered in football while at Corvallis high-school. He braved the elements, trials and tribulations of being an OSU football season ticket for 38 years.

Jim was a gracious host entertaining family and friends. He had a lively sense of humor. He enjoyed many special times at his beach house in Neskowin and family home at Black Butte Ranch. Dear to his heart were the many good times in Maui over the past 45 years where his ashes will be scattered in the sea joining his beloved mother a.k.a. Lovie. May his memory be eternal.

He is preceded in death by his parents Catherine and Robert D Edwards, and his father-in-law Konstontine (Gus) George who he considered a mentor.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara George Edwards, brothers Robert D. Edwards (Jennifer), Scott Edwards (Karen), and sister Teri McLeod (Jim Haislip). Additionally, he is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, a nephew and host of longtime friends.

There will be no funeral in light of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Our Beaver Nation.