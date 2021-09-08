I am Sherman's cousin, Freida Morgan Brown. My father, Fred Morgan, was the brother just older than Sherman's father, John Sherman (affectionately known as Big John) in a family of 7 boys. Sherman served as a groomsman in my wedding there in 1958, and Sherlene was a candle lighter. The family has my condolences and prayers. Sherman and Jessie were a wonderful Christian couple who meant much in the hearts of many. Sherman introduced me to my then future husband, Ben Brown, and we were married for 58 years until he passed away in 2017. May God bless you all!

Freida Brown Family September 12, 2021