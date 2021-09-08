https://www.facebook.com/CollegeUMCPhilomath or CollegeUMC on Youtube
I am Sherman's cousin, Freida Morgan Brown. My father, Fred Morgan, was the brother just older than Sherman's father, John Sherman (affectionately known as Big John) in a family of 7 boys. Sherman served as a groomsman in my wedding there in 1958, and Sherlene was a candle lighter. The family has my condolences and prayers. Sherman and Jessie were a wonderful Christian couple who meant much in the hearts of many. Sherman introduced me to my then future husband, Ben Brown, and we were married for 58 years until he passed away in 2017. May God bless you all!
Freida Brown
Family
September 12, 2021
Sherlene and Donna,
My deepest condolences to all of you, I love her too, the best word of wisdom she´ll give me since Joe Maze (cousin) had passed on are priceless I´ll always treasure her and our cousin and Christmas get together...GOD blessed you both and in my daily prayers will always have a place for both of you......
Gloria Maze
Family
September 12, 2021
Oh, such a loss ... to the community, her extended family of many friends, so many! Always smiling, always cheerful, always considerate and compassionate. Truly an angel on earth and now in Heaven.