Vera Helen LeVee Purtzer

November 4, 1921 - August 1, 2021

Vera Helen LeVee Purtzer, mother, grandmother and baker of sweet delicacies and warm hearts, passed into the great hereafter on August 1, 2021.

Her 100 years on earth were dedicated to the baking of cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and pies, caring for her family, and taking trips to the Oregon coast and casinos.

Vera was raised as one of nine children on a farm property that now hosts the Rite Aid on 9th Street in Corvallis. In the 1960s, she taught Sunday school at the First Methodist Church on Monroe.

Vera warmly opened her home to visitors from across the planet, and also to her grandchildren. She loved picking fresh berries for jam, looking at family photos, sewing and crafting, and hosting friends like The Hanson family of Corvallis (formerly of Denmark) for card games every Saturday night.

As a grandmother, her generosity was limitless, and so was the love for her from every one of her grandchildren.

She is survived by sons: Stephen James Purtzer of Beaverton and Michael John Purtzer of Corvallis; grandchildren: Stephanie Lee of Portland, Gabi Bowman of Florida, Raleigh Aaron Purtzer of San Clemente, Brennan Kyle Purtzer of Corvallis, Melisa Werner of Dallas, Oregon, and Kelly Ann Rhoads of Puyallup, her sister-in law-Harriet LeVee, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: husband Army Lt. Col. Warren James "Jim" Purtzer (2014), son Karl Frederick Purtzer (2004), and daughter Susan Purtzer (1976), as well as eight siblings.

Celebrate 100 years of Vera LeVee Purtzer with us Sunday, October 24, at 1:00 p.m., The North Star Community Center, 2601 Jack London St., Corvallis. Light refreshments and 100-year birthday cake will be served. For information on attending the ceremony via a virtual stream, email [email protected]