Dr. Carl Barlow
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Dr. Carl Barlow

Dr. Carl Barlow, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was 73 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. Dr. Barlow will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Dot, in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

Dr. Barlow was born in Natchez, Mississippi on November 15, 1947 to the late R.E. and Gussie Barlow. He attended LSU medical school and graduated in 1974. After graduation, Dr. Barlow interned at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. His true passion was practicing medicine as a Physician in the Wiregrass for over 44 years. Dr. Barlow practiced medicine at Flowers Hospital, Southeast Health, and Dale Medical Center, until his retirement in 2019. Dr. Barlow was an avid outdoorsman, knife collector, and he loved to go fishing. He found joy in cooking Cajun food from scratch for his family and friends. Dr. Barlow took pride in being a grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football, and he was a fan of both LSU and Alabama, but if they ever played against each other he always pulled for LSU. He missed the love of his life, Dot, who passed in 2019. Dr. Barlow was a kind, caring man who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Danny Monfort; his daughter, Kimberley (Bob) Hayes; his five grandchildren, Hannah Franklin, Jessica Monfort, Madison Hayes, Jeffery Monfort, and Eddie Monfort; his sister, Nancy Cothell; his niece, Selena Cothell-West; his nephew, Alex Cothell; and several extended family members.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
To the family and friend's of Carl. I was so blessed to get to know Carl in the GriefShare group we both were a part of in Dothan. We encouraged each other because our wives have gone ahead of us to heaven. I will miss calling my dear brother in Christ.
Marcus Freed
March 5, 2021
I was an Emt and got to know and love Dr.Barlow!My prayers for the family.He was a friend .And Tho I was in training,always enjoyed working and learning thru him.Heaven is richer today because so many loved ones are already there!
Ruth Walkerj
March 5, 2021
I worked with Dr Barlow for several years and he was the best ER doctor I ever met. A kind person and patient teacher. He will be missed.
Carolyn Sullivan
March 4, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Dr. Barlows passing. I worked in the ER at Flowers Hospital in 1982-84. He and Dr. Jones were my favorites. He was such a kind and caring person. My deepest condolences for your families loss.
Bonnie Adams Schermerhorn
March 4, 2021
