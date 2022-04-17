Rev. Mark E. Rowe



Rev. Mark E. Rowe, age 84, of Chancellor, AL departed this life Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born October 10, 1937 in Daleville, AL to the late Wiley and Emma Lee Rowe. He is preceded in death by: (2) brothers, Earnest Rowe and Arguster Rowe; (1) sister, Eula Mae Collins and (1) daughter, Kathy Lark.



He is survived by and leaves to cherish his memory; devoted wife of 65 years, Dorris C. Rowe; (1) sister, Willie B. White; sons, Jeffery (Maria) Rowe of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Rowe of Dayton, OH; daughters, Beverly (Dennis) Hill, Betty (James) Leak and Vivian (Pastor Eric Walker) all of Dayton, OH, Johnny (Princess) Thompson of Montgomery, AL, and Marion Cornish of Enterprise, AL, (18) grandchildren and (11) great grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends; Mark retired from General Motors after 28 years. He had a rich and full life, and served the Lord & Ministry with passion. A natural born leader, he was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie course for Public Speaking and Leadership, the Wiregrass Leadership Institute, and the United Theological Seminary. He pastored in Ohio and Alabama and later became Assistant Pastor at St. Roberta COGIC where he delivered his final sermon on April 10th entitled "Triumphant Entry". A Father indeed, his kindness, wisdom and wit will be greatly missed.



There will be a Walk thru Visitation, Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at St. Roberta Church.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Roberta COGIC, 403 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Geneva, AL 36340 with Superintendent Rufus Lee, officiating.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.