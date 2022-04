Willie DanielsMr. Willie C. Daniels, age 74, of Dothan, Alabama departed this life on March 12, 2021; drive through viewing will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 3-5 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".