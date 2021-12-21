David William Glaser

October 7, 1940 – December 1, 2021

David was the first child of William and Candida Glaser. After Dave was born in Elko, Bill, Candida and David lived with our grandparents George and Harriet Glaser at the Glaser Dairy on banks of the Humboldt River in Halleck, Nevada.

When Dave was 4, mom, dad and Dave moved to the Deernhorn Ranch in Starr Valley. Here Dave found his love of horses and animals and the joy of being a kid on a ranch and the satisfaction of hard work. There was every kind of animal on the ranch which he loved! He was a member of the local 4H club and enjoyed the Elko County Fair. After graduating from Elko High School, David had jobs training horses, working with cattle and running different ranch operations in California and Nevada. It was while he was in California that he met Marylynn Snyder, they were married and began to raise their family, 4 children: Gerry, Timothy, Elizabeth and Andrew!

After Dave and Marylynn were divorced, Dave went to Idaho and was in the Boise, Napa, and Caldwell areas. He worked as an animal health salesman for Western Stockmans. His love of horses and sharing that love with others would be his true calling! He competed in many cutting horse shows and became both a cutting horse teacher and trainer and eventually a judge. He taught clients how to cut cattle, train horses and judged local shows, NCHA and NRCA shows. He helped so many people with their horses and particularly enjoyed working with the young cutting students. Being in the arena with his horses, friends and clients was his joy!

Dave loved writing and was a natural born story teller! He was so pleased to have written a biography of his travels, horses, people, including family, the title of which is "It's all in a Days Ride". He also contributed stories to Nevada Rancher, Western magazines and news outlets. Dave was the real thing! A Big Hearted, Genuine Cowboy! He loved his horses, dogs, cats and family and friends! We lost Him too soon! Ride on Dave!

Dave is survived by his four children, Gerry (Cindy) Glaser, Tim (Kristine) Glaser, Elizabeth Glaser of New Zealand and Andrew also of New Zealand; numerous grandchildren; sister, Lorey Eldridge of Elko; as well as brothers, Bill of Reno and Mike of American Falls.