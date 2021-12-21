Menu
David William Glaser
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

David William Glaser

October 7, 1940 – December 1, 2021

David was the first child of William and Candida Glaser. After Dave was born in Elko, Bill, Candida and David lived with our grandparents George and Harriet Glaser at the Glaser Dairy on banks of the Humboldt River in Halleck, Nevada.

When Dave was 4, mom, dad and Dave moved to the Deernhorn Ranch in Starr Valley. Here Dave found his love of horses and animals and the joy of being a kid on a ranch and the satisfaction of hard work. There was every kind of animal on the ranch which he loved! He was a member of the local 4H club and enjoyed the Elko County Fair. After graduating from Elko High School, David had jobs training horses, working with cattle and running different ranch operations in California and Nevada. It was while he was in California that he met Marylynn Snyder, they were married and began to raise their family, 4 children: Gerry, Timothy, Elizabeth and Andrew!

After Dave and Marylynn were divorced, Dave went to Idaho and was in the Boise, Napa, and Caldwell areas. He worked as an animal health salesman for Western Stockmans. His love of horses and sharing that love with others would be his true calling! He competed in many cutting horse shows and became both a cutting horse teacher and trainer and eventually a judge. He taught clients how to cut cattle, train horses and judged local shows, NCHA and NRCA shows. He helped so many people with their horses and particularly enjoyed working with the young cutting students. Being in the arena with his horses, friends and clients was his joy!

Dave loved writing and was a natural born story teller! He was so pleased to have written a biography of his travels, horses, people, including family, the title of which is "It's all in a Days Ride". He also contributed stories to Nevada Rancher, Western magazines and news outlets. Dave was the real thing! A Big Hearted, Genuine Cowboy! He loved his horses, dogs, cats and family and friends! We lost Him too soon! Ride on Dave!

Dave is survived by his four children, Gerry (Cindy) Glaser, Tim (Kristine) Glaser, Elizabeth Glaser of New Zealand and Andrew also of New Zealand; numerous grandchildren; sister, Lorey Eldridge of Elko; as well as brothers, Bill of Reno and Mike of American Falls.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 21, 2021.
Anita Gridley Falen
Friend
March 9, 2022
Anita Gridley Falen
Friend
March 9, 2022
Anita Gridley Falen
Friend
March 9, 2022
I found a couple of photos that Dave Glaser's family may enjoy. I could not find them when I wrote my message earlier. The first one is Eric, Dave, John, Aleita and Sharon Falen. 2nd photo is Dave with the High School Rodeo team after Oregon State finals in 2021. The 3rd photo is Carl Johnson, Eric, Aleita, Christi Falen, Dave after Aleita's graduation from TVCC. Hope you enjoy these as very current photos of Dave, 2020, 2021.
Anita Gridley Falen
Friend
March 9, 2022
I am very sorry for your loss of your father, Dave Glaser. I met him several years ago and spent time with him when I was visiting my son and family (Eric/Christi Falen) in Caldwell. He helped my granddaughter, Aleita Falen, learn the "ropes" of horsemanship, cutting, training, barrel racing, and they shared a love of horses and cattle ranching (cows). He was a great mentor to Aleita and helped her through several challenges with different horses. She was not afraid to work and help out so that was unusual mostly in today's world, so she learned from Dave by doing the chores along the way about horses and the discipline of horsemanship Dave's way. She enjoyed doing work for Dave and his clients at many high school rodeo district, state and national events around the northwest as well as some cutting events. He allowed her to lease one of his cutting horses and a barrel horse so she could participate in High School Rodeo. After high school, she obtained her AA degree from Treasure Valley Community College, while purchasing her own barrel and a ranch horse. She is now taking classes at Eastern Oregon College while she works full time for the City of Caldwell. She considered Dave her second grandpa and he always encouraged her to continue her education. Now Dave is riding with the best and continuing his mentoring and training under the guidance of another great person. Thanks for sharing Dave with the Falen Family and everyone he took under his wing. They do not make them like Dave much anymore. Hats off to a great "Cowboy" riding on the impressive open ranch of Nevada and now protecting the skies from rustlers. Amen
Anita Gridley Falen
March 6, 2022
David was such a prominent figure in our cutting horse circle, it's hard to image that he won't be there anymore. As a customer of David's for a number of years, we traveled as a circle of friends that became family. Some of my favorite memories of David are our trips to Island Park for the cutting at Meadow Vue Ranch. We would rent a real large house and David, Summer, a loper, and David's customer and their spouses, would all stay the house. I remember one particular time where Dave and the Lacy had a bit to drink and had a running race in their shorts and cowboy boots. There were certainly some good times had by all. On another occasion at the Meadow Vue cutting, a light rain turned into a gully washer. Most of our crew found shelter in a horse trailer and rode the storm out there. We had fun, and we also showed some great horses, learned a lot about cutting, and made some awesome friends. Losing David feels like the end of an era. He will surely be missed. Hugs and condolences to David's family.
Elaine Couture-Landers
Friend
March 2, 2022
So sorry he is gone too soon, blessings to the family
Kathy carlson
December 21, 2021
My Dear Cousins, I am so sad to hear about David's passing. I have such beautiful memories of him and of your family. I am writing my memoirs also, and have stories about the Glasers and how much fun we had going to your place on Sunday afternoons and riding calves, watching Perry Mason on your TV, and eating aunt Candida's fabulous dinners. I love you all and miss you. Please contact me via my e-mail.
Janet Gerber Weeks
Family
December 21, 2021
Lorey, Bill and Mike & families we are so saddened to hear of David´s passing. Karen and Blaine Mowrey
Karen Mowrey
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results