Michael (Mike) Scott Biers

February 24, 1969 – February 21, 2021

Michael (Mike) Scott Biers passed away February 21, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer, just three days shy of his fifty-second birthday. Mike was born February 24, 1969 in Shelby, Michigan. He spent his youth in Manistee, Michigan learning about life in the great outdoors. He later moved to Colorado with his family, then on to Spring Creek, Nevada in 1982. He would live the rest of his life as a Nevadan. He served honorably in the 593rd Medium Transportation Company of the Nevada National Guard, which included one deployment to Afghanistan, before coming home and leaving the military for a job with the State of Nevada.

Mike's life was instantly transformed in 2010 when his son Michael was born. His greatest honor and pride in life was being Michael's father. Mike was a devoted parent whose commitment to his son saw no end. In the ten short years they spent together, Michael remained his reason for being, and his legacy will forever endure through his son's sparkling blue eyes, which match those of his father. The most valuable time Mike spent was with his son and their family. Quality time spent together with family was particularly important to him, and it was through these meaningful experiences that he would instill important qualities in his son.

Mike's affinity for the wilderness was perfectly at home in the vast expanses of Nevada. He enjoyed the freedom this area afforded him. His favorite pastime was rockhounding in the hills. He was an avid bike rider, a lover of animals (especially dogs), and had a passion for the experiences of life. He enjoyed watching the Simpsons and duck hunting with his son. Michael loves fishing, and although his father did not enjoy it personally, they went frequently. Mike was invested in his son's happiness and this was a clear example. Most would describe Mike as a unique character, with an exuberant personality. Mike's sense of humor was infectious and could brighten the darkest of days. He was known for using his humor to make people smile, often when nothing else would. He was one of the smartest people in the most exceptional way. Mike was friendly to all, engaging anyone he met in pleasant conversation. He had an indomitable spirit that allowed him to persist through the many struggles life threw his way. His willpower was unmatched, allowing him to live intentionally, despite cancer. His fortitude and tenacious spirit kept him going right up until his very last day.

He is survived by his son, Michael Robert Biers; his mother Julie Gould (Robert); brother Samuel Biers; sister Holly Cochran Miles (John); nephew Merritt; and niece Emmerson – all of whom love him unconditionally, and always will. He is preceded in death by his brother Mickey Cochran, and by his grandparents.

He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. May his soul find peace, and may he know how deeply he was loved.

A celebration of life will be held by Mike's family and closest friends on March 21, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at the VFW, 731 14th Street, Elko, Nevada.