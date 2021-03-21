Menu
Mary Neece Moody
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC
Mary Neece Moody

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Mary Neece Moody, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 77. Mary was born in Pocahontas, VA to Mildred and Robert E. Lee Neece. She graduated from CT Smith High School in Ladysmith, Virginia and moved to Charlotte, NC where she lived for most of her life. Mary had a passion for collecting antique furniture and old glassware and dishes. She loved going to thrift stores and was so excited when she found a special item. She loved to refinish furniture and had many beautiful pieces that she had completed. She was also an avid cross-stitcher and crewel embroiderer. You could find many of her lovely pieces throughout her home. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mildred Neece and her brother Bob Neece. She is survived by her three sons, Sam (Laura) Moody of NC, Clarence (Michelle) Moody of NC and Brent (Wendy) Moody of NC. She is survived by her sister Dolly (Donald) Shores of Ladysmith, VA and Rueben Neece of Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte NC 28247 or www.hpccr.org/donate.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mary. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
March 20, 2021
