Debra Baldus

August 3, 1956-December 8, 2021

OSAGE-On the evening of December 8, Deb passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her side.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church om Monday. Mask will be required for the services.

Deb was born in the small town of Nevada, Iowa with a contagious twinkle in her eye that we all loved. Many of us knew Deb through her beautiful music and her involvement in the community. Beginning in grade school, she became a masterful accompanist on the piano. She forged special bonds with so many through her accompaniments, teaching piano lessons, and serving as the church music director in every community she lived in. Her family has fond memories of her music filling their home while she practiced for every event.

When she wasn't sharing the joys of music, Deb loved spending time at Clear Lake, relaxing in the sun, cruising on the jet ski, and occasionally out-fishing her husband. Despite her busy schedule as wife, mother, grandmother, music director, and full-time bank employee, she always made time for her friends and family. Her nieces and nephews lovingly referred to her as the "Facebook cheerleader" - someone they could count on to follow their adventures, cheer them on, and share in their excitement. She had a special way of putting a positive spin on everything, and there was nothing her children loved more than sharing good news with their mother.

Near the end of her life, Deb's positivity and faith were never more apparent. During her frequent appointments at the cancer center, she would often be found sporting a "Life is Good" t-shirt. When people came to visit, she filled them with joy and never complained about her health challenges. Deb's positive attitude and thoughtfulness were something that inspired us all to be better people, and we are all so thankful to have known her.

Deb is survived by her husband Tom Baldus, her sons Derek (Tammy) Baldus and Jereme (Jessica) Baldus, her grandson Harrison Baldus, her brothers Jerry (Deb) Amenson and Craig (Pam) Amenson, and her father Harry Amenson.

She was preceded in death by her mother Katie Amenson, her nephew Brian Amenson, her father-in-law Joe Baldus, her mother-in-law Joanne Baldus, and many close friends and family.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home (641)732-3706.