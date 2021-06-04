Menu
Leo J. Johnson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Leo J. Johnson

June 3, 1943-May 25, 2021

MASON CITY-Leo J. Johnson, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Leo Junior Johnson was born on June 3, 1943 to parents Leo and Anna (Andersen) Johnson in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1962. After graduation, Leo started working at Chicago Northwestern Railroad, now known as the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked there until he retired. In 1966, Leo was united into marriage to Leanna Reab at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union, 4 children were born. In his spare time, Leo loved playing softball and going bowling, and he was inducted into both the bowling and softball Hall of Fame. He liked to usher at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as well as enjoyed getting coffee at Pro's Sandwich Shop. Leo also loved watching NASCAR and westerns. He and the family often took annual trips camping in LaCrosse, WI and vacations to Adventureland. Leo also liked watching his kids and grandkids events throughout their lives. Leo was a great father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend and he will be dearly missed.

Leo is survived by his wife, Leanna; daughters, Julie (Mark) Nuehring and Connie (Jason) Berding; grandchildren, Brock, Ethan and Lincoln Berding; sister, Anna Marie (Dennis) Wilson, and several nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his sons, Mark and Matthew; and his parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
329 East State Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Leo for ten years and can say I enjoyed him everyday as we railroaded.
Steve Bell
Friend
June 24, 2021
Always a Garfield Boy Scout, always a Gentleman, and always a Lutheran. Rest in peace old friend!
Lloyd Kellar,Idaho
Friend
June 5, 2021
Rest in peace Leo. I will see you at the gym in heaven.
Thomas Jarvill
June 4, 2021
