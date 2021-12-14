Menu
Rhonda Schroeder
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Osage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Rhonda Schroeder

August 19, 1964-December 8, 2021

Rhonda Jean Schroeder, 57, of Osage, IA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the church.

Rhonda was born August 19th, 1964 in Osage, IA to Delwin & Doris (Clark) Borchardt. Rhonda graduated from Osage High School in 1982 and went on to work at Fox River for over 25 years. It was there that she met some of her best friends, who became more like family throughout her life.

Rhonda met the love of her life, David Schroeder, and together they joined in marriage on June 8th, 1985. From this union they were blessed with two daughter Lindsay and Alyssa.

Rhonda was a member of the Our Saviors Lutheran Church and loved supporting her community any chance she got. For many years Dave and Rhonda worked together making wooden crafts and gifting them to others. Rhonda loved painting, decorating and making others smile. Of all the things Rhonda enjoyed, being 'Grammy' was her favorite.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, David Schroeder of Osage, her daughters, Lindsay (Jon) Kittleson of Osage, Alyssa Schroeder of Cedar Falls, her grandchildren Kyler & Karsen Kittleson of Osage, her sisters, Pat (Jerry) Durbin of Osage, Janet Penfold of Osage, Mari (Dave) Gerbig of Osage, her sister in law, Kris (Nick) Ortiz of West Des Moines, her nephews, Nathan & Chase Penfold, Tonio (Abby) Ortiz, Christopher Ortiz, her nieces, Mandy & Misty Gerbig, Hayley Steimel, and Jordan (Logan) Hase.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents Delwin and Doris Borchardt, and many close friends and family.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Osage, IA
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My memory is all the Birthday and Holiday gatherings we had at Grandpa and Grandma Borchardt´s house as we were growing up. And then the Borchardt reunions after Grandpa and Grandma died.
Janiece Walk Kinzle
Family
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results