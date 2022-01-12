Charles D. Notbohm

October 1, 1943 - January 7, 2022

Charles D. Notbohm, age 78, of Clancy, MT passed away January 7, 2022 with his wife Betty and granddaughter Meagan by his side.

Chuck was born in Glasgow, MT and raised in Helena and Basin.

He is preceded in death by his children, Robert Notbohm and Nancy Notbohm. He is survived by his wife, Betty of 60 years and daughter Jeanne Nevins (Bruce) of Clancy, and son Charles D. Notbohm Jr. of Tucson, AZ. Also, 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), 1610 E. 6th Avenue, Helena on January 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon for family and close friends will be held at the church after the service. No graveside services are planned.

You are greatly loved and will be missed forever.