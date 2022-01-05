Rev. James Park McClarey

Died on Dec. 30, 2021

DECATUR - Rev. James Park McClarey, 88, a former Decatur resident and a longtime United Methodist Pastor, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Mary Kathryn Pearce and Rev. Bradley Watkins will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Private inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Decatur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society, P.O. Box 19207, Springfield, IL, 62711, or to First United Methodist Church Transportation Ministry, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, IL, 61554.

