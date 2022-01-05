Menu
Rev. James Park McClarey
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL

Rev. James Park McClarey

Died on Dec. 30, 2021

DECATUR - Rev. James Park McClarey, 88, a former Decatur resident and a longtime United Methodist Pastor, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Mary Kathryn Pearce and Rev. Bradley Watkins will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Private inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Decatur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society, P.O. Box 19207, Springfield, IL, 62711, or to First United Methodist Church Transportation Ministry, 1315 Court Street, Pekin, IL, 61554.

To view his complete obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pekin, IL
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pekin, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sending kindly condolences from Charles and Virginia Fletcher's daughter, Bonnie (Pocatello, Idaho). My family was under Rev. McClarey's ministry at Forsyth (IL) Methodist Church in the 1960s. I was a youngster then but I do remember him, his wife and children! God's peace be with you.
Bonnie Fletcher Denully
January 6, 2022
We offer our deepest condolences about the earthly loss of your father. May all the precious memories always be in your heart. God bless and love you.
Richard and Rhonda Telander
Friend
January 3, 2022
