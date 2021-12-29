Menu
Michael T. Mannix
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Michael T. Mannix

Sept. 4, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2021

CLINTON - Michael T. Mannix, 78, of Clinton, IL, passed away 12:33 a.m. December 27, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah celebrant. Burial will follow at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL, Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rosary Service at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Area Crime Stoppers or St. John's Catholic Church.

Michael was born September 4, 1943, in Seneca Falls, NY, the son of Robert E. and Dorothy (McArdle) Mannix and grew up in Ovid, NY. He married Janet Disbrow June 8, 1968, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Mannix, Clinton, IL; children: Joseph (Tina) Mannix, Warrensburg, IL, and Jeffrey (Stacey) Mannix, Davis Junction, IL; grandchildren: Kiersten, Meghan and Tyson; step-grandchildren: Clayton, Demi and Logan; and step-great-grandson, Karter; brothers: Patrick (Sara) Mannix, Gainesville, FL, and Kevin (Peggy) Mannix, Ft. Myers, FL; nephews: Tom Mannix, California, and Travis Mannix, Florida; and nieces: Jennifer (Susan Bluer) Mannix, California, and Michele (Adam) Polo, New York.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Dorothy Mannix; brothers: John Mannix and Robert Burns Mannix; father-in-law, William Disbrow; and mother-in-law, Jewell Disbrow.

Michael attended South Seneca High School in Ovid, NY, and went on to study at Eastern Illinois University where he played football for four years. He then graduated from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. His first job after college was teaching grade school PE and coaching high school football. In July 1970, he joined the Illinois Bureau of Investigation; a newly founded law enforcement agency. In 1975, Michael transitioned from the bureau and established the security system at the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant. He rejoined the Illinois State Police Investigations Unit in 1978 and retired from there in 2001.

Michael was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, and the Elks. He coached his sons in Khoury League and JFL football, and served on the board of the Friendship Center, Clinton Area Crime Stoppers, the Police and Fire Commissioners and Zoning Board in Clinton. Michael was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing.

Due to his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. Michael will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Rosary
4:30p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
Clinton, IL
Dec
31
Burial
Illini Cemetery
Warrensburg, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet, I´m sorry to hear about Mike. I´m late in my message, and I apologize for that. I always thought of Mike as a good friend. I go back to your college days when we first met! It was great to see you two together and I knew it would grow from there and it did. I send my love to you and Mike and your family. Love You, Dave
Dave Carlson
January 13, 2022
Mike and I grew up in the small town of Ovid in upstate NY. We were best friends and hunted, fished, played sports and did everything together. He was a character, great family man and friend who could always be counted on when it mattered. His passing leaves a void not only in my life but in everyone's life who knew him. We will all have our memories of the big guy to keep us going in the future and knowing him like I did I am sure that Heaven became a livelier place with his arrival. RIP Mike
Dennis Getman
Friend
January 2, 2022
Jan and family, I was so sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. Please know that you are all in my prayers. Love Nancy
Nancy Bradley Whitford
Family
December 29, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. Thoughts & condolences & prayers to you Jan & your sons & all the family.
Carol Waddell
Other
December 29, 2021
Janet and sons, I am sorry to hear that Mike has passed. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I am Johnnie´s oldest daughter and remember you and Mike from all the times we had at Paul and Wanda´s family get together. I even remember you, Janet when we were young kids. My prayers for you. I know Mike will be missed by you all.
Debora Williams
December 29, 2021
