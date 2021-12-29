Michael T. Mannix

Sept. 4, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2021

CLINTON - Michael T. Mannix, 78, of Clinton, IL, passed away 12:33 a.m. December 27, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah celebrant. Burial will follow at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL, Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rosary Service at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Area Crime Stoppers or St. John's Catholic Church.

Michael was born September 4, 1943, in Seneca Falls, NY, the son of Robert E. and Dorothy (McArdle) Mannix and grew up in Ovid, NY. He married Janet Disbrow June 8, 1968, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Mannix, Clinton, IL; children: Joseph (Tina) Mannix, Warrensburg, IL, and Jeffrey (Stacey) Mannix, Davis Junction, IL; grandchildren: Kiersten, Meghan and Tyson; step-grandchildren: Clayton, Demi and Logan; and step-great-grandson, Karter; brothers: Patrick (Sara) Mannix, Gainesville, FL, and Kevin (Peggy) Mannix, Ft. Myers, FL; nephews: Tom Mannix, California, and Travis Mannix, Florida; and nieces: Jennifer (Susan Bluer) Mannix, California, and Michele (Adam) Polo, New York.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Dorothy Mannix; brothers: John Mannix and Robert Burns Mannix; father-in-law, William Disbrow; and mother-in-law, Jewell Disbrow.

Michael attended South Seneca High School in Ovid, NY, and went on to study at Eastern Illinois University where he played football for four years. He then graduated from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. His first job after college was teaching grade school PE and coaching high school football. In July 1970, he joined the Illinois Bureau of Investigation; a newly founded law enforcement agency. In 1975, Michael transitioned from the bureau and established the security system at the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant. He rejoined the Illinois State Police Investigations Unit in 1978 and retired from there in 2001.

Michael was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, and the Elks. He coached his sons in Khoury League and JFL football, and served on the board of the Friendship Center, Clinton Area Crime Stoppers, the Police and Fire Commissioners and Zoning Board in Clinton. Michael was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing.

Due to his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. Michael will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

