William Joseph Fox
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
624 South Main Street
Hillsboro, IL

William Joseph Fox

Oct. 5, 1940 - Sept. 28, 2021

HILLSBORO - William Joseph Fox, 80, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Elwin United Methodist Church, Elwin, IL. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Elwin United Methodist Church, Elwin, IL. Burial will be in Moweaqua Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL. Rev. Terry Evans, Pastor of Elwin United Methodist Church in Elwin, IL will officiate.

Mr. Fox was born on October 5, 1940 in Shelbyville, IL to the late William T. and Grace W. (Elmers) Fox. He was a graduate of Nokomis High School in Nokomis, IL and served in the U.S. Airforce from 1958 to 1962. He lived in Nokomis, IL; Blue Mound, IL; Taylorville, IL; and Hillsboro, IL in his lifetime. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railway, where he was a switchman and conductor. He married Terese Spengel. He was a member of the Elwin United Methodist Church in Elwin, IL and a member of the Rail Road Union.

Mr. Fox is survived by his fiancee, Kay Gray of Hillsboro, IL; his children: Melissa M. (husband Matt) Wright of Cerro Gordo, IL; and Carolyn S. Pistorius of Decatur, AL; five grandchildren: Nicholas Wright, Devon Wright, Monica Pistorius, Meagan Pistorius, and Mary Grace Pistorius; his sister, Winnie R. (husband Don) Cravens of Nokomis, IL and several and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fox is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, C.W. Fox.

Memorials may be given to Elwin United Methodist Church in Elwin, IL.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elwin United Methodist Church
Oct
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Elwin United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bass Patton Dean Memorial Home
